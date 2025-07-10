Jared Goff made a big bet with one of his teammates during the 2024 NFL season, and now he's in the process of paying that bet out after coming up on the losing end.

During an episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback," Goff revealed that he made a bet with Lions punter Jack Fox before the season started. So what was the wager? Let's let Goff explain.

"I bet Jack Fox at the beginning of the year, I said, 'If you lead the league in net punting, I'll get you Bud Light for a year,'" Goff said. "And right after the [final] game, he's like, 'there it is, you owe it to me for a year.'"

Fox is one of the best punters in the NFL, but considering he had never led the league in net punting, Goff was probably confident that he would win the bet. As it turns out though, free beer ended up being quite the incentive for Fox, because not only did he win the bet, but he won it by pulling off one of the best punting seasons in NFL history.

The 28-year-old ended the season with a net punting average of 46.2 yards, which set the single-season record for highest net punting average in league history. Fox broke a mark that was originally set in 2016 when Johnny Hekker averaged 46 net yards per punt while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the top five net punting seasons in NFL history:

Name (Team) Net yards per punt Year 1. Jack Fox (Lions) 46.2 net yards per punt 2024 2. Johnny Hekker (Rams) 46.0 2016 T-3. Tommy Townsend (Chiefs) 45.6 2022 T-3. Jake Bailey (Patriots) 45.6 2020 5. A.J. Cole (Raiders) 45.1 2023

Those are the only five seasons in NFL history where a punter has averaged more than 45 net yards per punt. Fox averaged 44.8 net yards per punt in 2020, which is tied for the seventh-best season in league history, but he didn't lead the NFL that year because Bailey finished in front of him.

Although Fox has been one of the league's best punters since playing in his first NFL game in 2020, he had a slightly down year in 2023 with the lowest gross punting average of his career (46.4) and the lowest net punting average (41.7). Goff was likely trying to help motivate his teammate to have a bounce back year and Fox responded by having a historical season.

The one thing that's not clear is how much beer Fox will be getting out of all this. A year supply for one person might be a six-pack per week, but a year supply for another person might be a six-pack per day, so let's split the difference and say that Fox is getting a 12-pack per week. If that's the case, then Goff will be buying his punter roughly 624 beers and if he spends $12.99 per 12-pack, that means Goff will be out $675 for being on the losing end of this beer bet. On the other hand, Goff could just do what Saquon Barkley did and have a truck full of Bud Light delivered to Fox's house.

No matter how much he ends up spending on the beer, the good news for Goff is that he lives in Michigan where you can 10 cents per bottle to recycle, so if he's smart, he'll kindly ask Fox to return the bottles so he can get a massive refund. I mean, that's what I would do. Of course, Goff did sign a four-year, $212 million contract extension last year, so he might not be too worried about getting that money back.

Besides Fox, the other big winner of this bet might have been Netflix. Bud Light decided to sponsor this season of "Quarterback" and it's very possible that Goff's bet with Fox played a part in the beer company's decision.