Through the first six weeks of the 2024 season, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared poised to run away with the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. He led the league in sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (17) and quarterback pressures (45) through the first four weeks.

Then he suffered season-ending leg fractures in his tibia and fibula in Week 6 at the Dallas Cowboys that were so gruesome that the 24-year-old underwent surgery for those fractures that same Sunday night at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas. Fast forward to May of 2025 when Hutchinson said he was "fully cleared" -- something he reiterated Monday in a one-on-one chat with CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson on the "With the First Pick" podcast.

"I'm exactly where I need to be, and every year I've been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones," Hutchinson said. "So I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I'm in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into Year 4. ... There's a lot more to come every single year."

Aidan Hutchinson (2024 season)

NFL Rank Through Week 6 Sacks 7.5 1st QB Hits 17 1st QB Pressures 45 1st

*Suffered broken tibia and fibula in Week 6 (placed on injured reserve)

Hutchinson's return to full health is critical for a Lions squad he ended up leading with 7.5 sacks despite playing in only five games in 2024. That marks the fewest games played by a team's sacks leader in a season in NFL history excluding strike years, per CBS Sports Research. Hutchinson's 25% quarterback pressure rate also stood the test of time, leading all edge rushers with at least 100 pass rush snaps in 2024, per CBS Sports Research.

Detroit provided the Pro Bowler another running mate along the defensive front by drafting Ohio State All-Big Ten defensive tackle Tyleik Williams 28th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Hutchinson and his teammates will be fighting through the growing pains of having a new offensive coordinator (John Morton) and a new defensive coordinator (Kelvin Sheppard) in the 2025 season.

Both of them worked under their respective predecessors in Detroit: Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and Aaron Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets. Morton was a Lions senior offensive assistant in 2022 before serving as the Denver Broncos passing game coordinator the last two seasons, and Sheppard had been a linebackers coach in Detroit since 2021.

"AG and Ben did a great job and they were really, really amazing for us these past few years," Hutchinson said. "At the end of the day, [the] majority of our team is still intact for all the cornerstone pieces, and that's the most important part. As long as you're keeping your key pieces on both sides of the ball, that's all that matters. I'm excited to have Coach Shep (as our defensive coordinator), and John Morton to be the OC. I'm sure they're going to do a great job. As long as they put us players in positions to make plays, that's all that matters. As players, we just have to make them."

Highest QB Pressure Rate Among Edge Rushers (2024 season) QB Pressure Rate* Aidan Hutchinson (Lions) 25.0% Myles Garrett (Browns) 18.4% Nick Bosa (49ers) 17.2% Trey Hendrickson (Bengals) 17.1%

*Minimum 100 pass rush snaps

In addition to discussing his new coordinators, injury recovery and 2025 expectations, Hutchinson spoke with CBS Sports about his partnership with State Farm.

