Amon-Ra St. Brown and the No. 14 Hawaiian Blue Detroit Lions jersey have become nearly inseparable after back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons. But as it turns out, No. 14 wasn't the number he originally intended to wear.

St. Brown wore No. 8 at USC, but when he entered the NFL in 2021 as a fourth-round pick, he wanted his pro number to carry a deeper message -- the number of wide receivers drafted ahead of him. So, he asked his girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, to do the math.

There was just one problem.

"He'll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers before him, and that was going to be his number, and I messed up," Adams said on Netflix's show "Quarterback" series. "It's not 14, and I told him it was 14, and so that's why he's 14."

St. Brown should technically wear the No. 16, which is held by Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

"This was early, like right after I got drafted," St. Brown said. "I was like, 'Sure, let's do it.' And then I recounted, I was like, 'That's not the right number.' ... I should have chose 16 looking back on it, but I think Jared looks better in 16 than me."

St. Brown made a name of his own and since developed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Through his first four seasons, he has recorded 430 receptions for 4,851 yards and 33 touchdowns. He earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and helped lead the Lions to their second consecutive playoff appearance.

Known for his precise route-running and strong hands, St. Brown quickly became one of the face's of Detroit's offense -- and a fan favorite across the league.