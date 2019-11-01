Why Matt Nagy showed Bears players a PowerPoint presentation on Nationals' World Series run
The Bears head coach is trying anything to keep his team motivated
The Chicago Bears have had their fair share of struggles lately with three consecutive losses. Now, head coach Matt Nagy is willing to think outside of the box in order to keep the Bears motivated as the season progresses.
Earlier this week, Nagy showed a PowerPoint presentation based on the Washington Nationals winning the World Series to his team. Nagy was showcasing the fact that the Nationals began the 2019 season with a 19-31 record, but still managed to pull it all together and win the World Series.
It's a strategy that might be a little different, but the Bears are certainly looking to get out of the funk that they've been in. After all, the Nationals weren't exactly a team that many expected to make a deep postseason run after Bryce Harper left town to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. To make matters worse, the Nationals came out of the gate slow.
The Bears were solid to start off the season as they jumped out to a 3-1 record, which included a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, things have gone downhill in a big way with losses to the Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints and the lowly Los Angeles Chargers over the past three games.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky continued to struggle with 253 passing yards and an interception in a 17-16 loss to the Chargers. It also didn't help that he was sacked on four different occasions.
Will a simple PowerPoint presentation help the Bears right the ship? The first chance to see will be on Sunday afternoon when the Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles, who eliminated them from the playoffs last season.
