The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have no plans to rest on their laurels. They are looking to run it back -- and the moves they made this offseason prove it.

The Rams scored two key veterans on both sides of the ball in free agency, keeping former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner in the division, and signing former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. The big addition the Rams made last offseason from the NFC North certainly worked out, and they are hoping that going back to the well yields similar results.

Matthew Stafford says he's already been incredibly impressed with Robinson's ability to pick up L.A.'s system, as well as his football IQ.

"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense," Stafford said, via the Rams' official website. "His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something – he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Robinson caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played last year, and seemingly hasn't been able to shine as of late due to inconsistent quarterback play. Back in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards, and was tied for the league lead with 14 receiving touchdowns with Blake Bortles as his quarterback.

Now that Robinson has one of the best signal-callers in the league to work off of, many are expecting a big comeback for the former Pro Bowl wideout.

"I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we've had our other receivers do," Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. "I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper (Kupp) can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself."