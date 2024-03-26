The Dallas Cowboys have had quite the quiet offseason, but sometimes silence can be deafening. The lone Cowboys addition through free agency up to this point has been linebacker Eric Kendricks, while Dallas has lost several notable names, including left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Tony Pollard.

Despite the lack of additions, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not worried about the state of his roster. In fact, he believes the Cowboys are improving with the players they have coming back.

"I'm a big believer in the second to third year jump, you know we have some young players, we got some guys coming back off of IR that are young players that we're excited about, so we are definitely improving. We're just not part of the free agent market right now," McCarthy told ESPN.

Not being a part of the free agent market is not necessarily a bad thing. Real contenders are built through the draft. McCarthy also pointed to the fact that just because the first and second waves of free agency are over, does not mean that free agency itself is over.

"Also there's a lot left," McCarthy said. "You'll probably have a market right before the draft or post draft, and then you got your June 1 market and obviously we'll have another draft class. So I have great confidence in our roster."

The Cowboys have a chance to make their big offseason addition at No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. For who our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Dallas selecting, check out our most recent mock drafts.