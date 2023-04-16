The Dolphins have a new veteran receiver, but if you're wondering exactly who Chosen Anderson is, there's a good reason for that. Anderson formerly went by Robby before changing the spelling to Robbie, then making a big change to Chosen a few months ago.

Anderson has spent eight seasons in the NFL -- his first four with the Jets, then three with the Panthers before joining the Cardinals last season. He's had four seasons where he scored five or more touchdowns, and one where he went over 1,000 yards receiving.

After agreeing to terms with the Dolphins on Saturday, Anderson joins a talented wide receivers room headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Prior to the 2022 season, Anderson changed the spelling of "Robby" to "Robbie" -- explaining that he was going with the preferred spelling of his name when he was growing up.

In late February, Anderson switched again ... choosing a new first name: "Chosen."

Anderson shared a photo on his Instagram account that appeared to be a text exchange with his lawyer, which revealed that the name change had been legally awarded to the wideout.

"Great news! Our motion for consideration worked! Name changes granted an official!" one of the texts reads.

As a result, Anderson's social media pages now refer to him as "Anderson R, Chosen." His new Instagram handle is @chosen1ra, which alludes to the official name change.

So, why the change? On the Instagram post that Anderson shared, he seemed to indicate he was changing his first name for a fresh start.

"Those mistakes are part of my past," he said in a video on the post.

The wideout, who turns 30 next month, was acquired by the Cardinals last October from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Anderson went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft after starring at Temple in the collegiate ranks before signing with the Jets.

Anderson registered 15 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season, including just seven receptions for 75 yards in 10 games with the Cardinals.