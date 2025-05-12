The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to prime-time games and the NFL has decided to enhance that reputation with the biggest night game of all in the regular season -- the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. The defending Super Bowl champions will play host to the Cowboys in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

This will be the first time the Eagles and Cowboys will square off in Week 1 since 2000 and just the fourth time in the storied rivalry. The Eagles have traveled to Dallas for the season opener in 1972, 1976, and 2000. This will be the first time the Cowboys will play in Philadelphia to open the season.

While the Cowboys appear to be a surprising Week 1 opponent, Dallas and Philadelphia have a recent history of playing in prime-time games. The Eagles and Cowboys played on "Sunday Night Football" in 14 of the last 16 seasons dating to 2009 (the 2021 and 2024 seasons were the only two years the Eagles and Cowboys didn't play on the NBC staple). The 12-year streak of the Eagles playing the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" is the longest in the history of the prime-time series, dating to when "Sunday Night Football" debuted on NBC in 2006.

2025 NFL schedule release: Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys in season opener Tyler Sullivan

The 2024 season was actually unique as the Eagles and Cowboys didn't play in a standalone game for the first time since the 2003 season. There was no prime-time game for Eagles vs. Cowboys last season, as the teams squared off in the 4:25 p.m. EST and 1 p.m. EST windows.

The Eagles and Cowboys have played in a standalone game -- a the only game on in that time slot -- in 21 of the last 22 years with the NFL Kickoff Game being the latest. Dating to 2000, the Eagles and Cowboys have played in a standalone game in 23 of the last 26 seasons (2000, 2003, and 2024 are the rare outliers). This is the one matchup the NFL knows will draw eyeballs to the television, and a standalone matchup the league never avoids.

Makes sense why the NFL chose Eagles vs. Cowboys as the NFL Kickoff Game when looking at recent history. The Cowboys also get to watch the Eagles raise the championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field.