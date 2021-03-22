For many New England Patriots fans, watching Tom Brady win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matched the bitterness of watching your ex get married. But other Pats fans only wanted the best for the QB that gave them 20 years of winning.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft actually falls into that second category. How much control he had regarding Brady's decision to leave the Pats remains a mystery, but Kraft told Sports Illustrated that he was outwardly rooting for the Bucs to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

"Well, I was really happy for him ... He's a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do," Kraft said of TB12. "... If we're not going to win, and someone's got to do it, I'm happy for him. He deserves it ... I'm not normally that polite."

Kraft said he was upset Brady chose to head out of Foxboro, but he's been in sports long enough to know sometimes superstars go in another direction.

"Look, I wasn't that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it," Kraft said.

The bigger question still remaining is how Bill Belichick feels. He tends to keep his true feelings a little closer to the chest, with short answers that won't stir up any unnecessary drama for his team. We may never know how he truly felt about watching his former quarterback win with another coach.