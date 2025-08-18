At times during the 2024 season, the New England Patriots' offense slowed to a crawl, a mixed blend of faulty red zone execution, lackluster line play and struggles on third down. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye expects vast improvement, partly due to the arrival of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels under new coach Mike Vrabel.

McDaniels has been added brainpower on the field for Maye, whose improvement is clear, according to former Patriots Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty. New England's previous OC, Alex Van Pelt, surprisingly didn't offer much in-helmet communication with Maye, at least not to the extent of what McDaniels has brought pre-snap.

"This year, Josh McDaniels talks to him as much as possible," McCourty said over the weekend during the broadcast of the Patriots' preseason win over the Vikings, as transcribed by the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. "So him gaining Josh McDaniels's trust is something that — when Josh says something, (Maye) can anticipate what's going to happen. 'Hey, the safety's looking like he's going to come. Talk (to a teammate) about this.'

"Those are the things that, even as Drake is learning the offense as it's written on the paper, it's also operationally getting used to one another and building that relationship on the field on game day."

Maye played in 13 games as a rookie, finishing 225 of 338 for 2,276 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. New England fired first-year coach Jerod Mayo in January, leading to the Vrabel hire after stumbling to a 4-13, last-place finish in the AFC East for the second straight season.

Vrabel landed McDaniels as one of his first staff hires and the pair have a history. Vrabel, a player, and McDaniels, an assistant, were together in New England under Bill Belichick from 2001-08, when the franchise won its first three Super Bowls and in 2007 became the only team during the NFL's 16-game regular season to go undefeated.

Perhaps some of that play-calling magic resurfaces for McDaniels with Maye, who said this month that communication with the veteran offensive guru 15 seconds before the snap has aided in his progression.

"Even a reminder in the huddle to say to a receiver, 'Hey, get your depth.' Or to an offensive lineman, 'Hey, be ready for this.' Something like that goes a long way, and he's great at kind of giving little tidbits," Maye said. "And from there, it's just working our communication of what I like hearing, and what (McDaniels) likes giving me before the snap."