Should the Patriots and their fans be yelling "Mayday" over their quarterback's offseason play so far, or are the latest talks just another example of a way-too-early overreaction? New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is expected to be the future of the franchise, so all eyes are on him as he enters his sophomore season and his first under coach Mike Vrabel. His performance, even in practices, is under heavy scrutiny. He got the first taste of that this week.

Unfortunately for Maye, his performance at organized team activities haven't yet lived up to the hype. He threw four interceptions, including a back-to-back pair, at the team's second practice.

The Patriots can spin it as a positive look for the defense, but it raises concerns about the readiness of New England's QB1. The reality of the situation is that it's still early, which works in Maye's favor. It is only May(e).

Overreactions are all too common in sports, but there's no need for one here and one of Maye's pass catchers agrees. Tight end Hunter Henry explained why the team and fans shouldn't be worried.

"I think he's acclimating great," Henry said, via Mass Live. "It's a lot. And it's really early. It's only May, man. We just got together a month ago and put this all in. So there's a lot thrown at the wall right now that we're trying to make stick."

Maye enters his first offseason as the guaranteed starter, has a new coach in Vrabel and a new offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels, who returns to the team. Learning a new offense, while only having a year in the NFL under his belt is no easy feat, not to mention the team hasn't had much time to practice together.

A non-padded early offseason practice is not the time to set off the panic button.

Maye began last season as the backup to Jacoby Brissett and took over as the starter in Week 6. As the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was clear that Maye would eventually lead the offense, it was just a matter of when. He finished the year with 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on an offense that lacked weapons and with a porous offensive line. He showed off his ability to make plays with his legs as well, rushing for 421 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games, 12 being starts.

Maye didn't have much to work with last year and still managed to impress, so with some added pieces to the offense, it should only help his game. He did struggle with interceptions, but as a rookie and one who was getting pressured often, bad looks and misjudged throws are common.

The NFL is a quarterback driven league and having immediate successful results have become an expectation most young QBs can't reach. Many of today's biggest stars, like Buffalo Bills quarterback and defending MVP Josh Allen, who Maye has been compared to, took a few years to really settle into their role.

As Maye adapts to his new coaches, offensive line (including offensive tackle and No. 4 overall pick William Campbell), and wide receivers (including their big name grab this offseason, Stefon Diggs), growing pains are not only understandable, but expected.