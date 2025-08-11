Back in March, quarterback Geno Smith was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with coach Pete Carroll. Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks, five under Carroll, and now the two are set to embark on a new chapter with the Raiders.

Coincidentally, their first preseason game with the Raiders happened to be against none other than the Seahawks. For the most part, Smith received a warm reception in Thursday's return to Seattle -- with one notable exception.

As the Raiders were coming out of the tunnel, Smith noticed one fan holding up a sign that read, "BIGGER BUST — GENO OR JAMARCUS RUSSELL?" Smith took exception to the sign and fired a couple of middle fingers in that fan's direction as he ran onto the field.

Getty Images

On Sunday, Carroll was asked about Smith flipping a couple birds toward a fan. The first-year Raiders coach was very succinct with his reply and staunchly defended his quarterback.

"Did you see what the sign said?" Carroll responded. "Next question."

Smith did get support, not only from his coach, but also at least one teammate. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby also fired off a couple of middle fingers, and Carroll himself even leapt up in an attempt to snatch the sign away.

Smith revived his career in Seattle as he proved he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, following the 2024 campaign, Smith and the Seahawks were unable to come to terms on a contract extension. That prompted the trade that sent Smith to the Raiders, where he was reunited with Carroll, who was let go by the Seahawks after the 2023 season.

As for the game itself, Smith saw very limited action, completing one of his three pass attempts for 15 yards. Smith spent most of his return to Lumen Field on the sideline as Aidan O'Connell and Cam Miller received valuable game reps.