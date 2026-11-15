With Kirk Cousins traded back to the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders fans' wait to see 2026 first-round pick Fernando Mendoza start is over. Some waited to jump for joy upon Mendoza scoring a touchdown at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 until he scores his second touchdown.

The time to celebrate didn't take long. Mendoza capped Las Vegas' 11-play, 46-yard opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown run reminisicent of his national championship scoring scramble against the Miami Hurricanes in January.

The reason behind this is a wholesome one. Mendoza's mother, Elsa, utilizes a wheelchair while dealing with multiple sclerosis (MS), so fans are trying to organize a tribute to her, Mendoza, and his family by remaining seated if/when he scores against Seattle on Sunday. For those who watched Mendoza's college career, TV cameras often cut to his family celebrating, and Mendoza's father, Fernando Sr., would often be seen seated and hugging Elsa after touchdowns. Fernando Sr. also remained seated as he and Elsa's son was drafted first overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

"I see her fighting every single day, and with a smile on her face," Mendoza said of his mother during a pre-draft appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "So there's no excuse for me to have a bad day, bad play or bad game. I'm always trying to have an optimistic approach, give the best and serve the best to my teammates."

Obviously, there will still be Raiders fans who got so excited that they left their seats when Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown, but it's a thoughtful gesture.

Mendoza is the first No. 1 overall quarterback in NFL history to make his first career start versus the defending Super Bowl champions. Seattle also entered Week 10 leading the entire league in total defense (244.2 total yards per game allowed), which means Mendoza will also be the first No. 1 overall pick quarterback to make his first career start against the NFL's No. 1 total defense since Vinny Testaverde in 1987. However, new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak was the Seahawks offensive coordinator last season, so perhaps he told Mendoza some vulnerabilities the Seahawks defense has that other teams may not be as aware of.

Either way, many Raiders fans are glued to their seats at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.