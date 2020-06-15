Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Miami Dolphins O/U 6.0 ( 2:53 )

Just like the NFL as a whole, it's anyone's guess as to how the New England Patriots will look in 2020. In the wake of an offseason disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the departure of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, the reigning AFC East champs could be in for their toughest fight in more than a decade. But what if their top challenger just so happens to be the Miami Dolphins, who were not long ago thought to be in full-on tank mode?

NFL Network's Marc Sessler certainly thinks it's a possibility.

"That division's weird," he explained on Monday's Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson (listen below and subscribe here for a daily dose of NFL goodness). "I know everyone just tickets the Bills to win, at this point ... (but) Brian Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick, that combination, to me, was too good down the stretch ... They may leap up in the win count a little bit quicker than some think. I just think they're fun."

Brinson wholeheartedly agreed, suggesting that Brady might still be with the Patriots if not for the Dolphins' improbable Week 17 win over New England in 2019 -- a game that kept the Pats from clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The duo also identified the following teams as deserving more love entering 2020: The Arizona Cardinals, who added DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons to a lineup already highlighted by Kyler Murray's upside; and the Carolina Panthers, who could easily still rank among the NFL's worst but appear to have a true "program builder" in coach Matt Rhule -- a hire that Sessler cautiously compares to that of Jimmy Johnson and the Dallas Cowboys back in 1989.

As for teams Sessler and Brinson are "out" on ahead of the new year?

The former called "the whole Bears experience ... a bit of a snooze fest," expressing confidence that Nick Foles can give Chicago improved QB play but a lack of confidence in Foles' ability to last for a full season. Brinson, meanwhile, poured cold water on the idea of an Atlanta Falcons rebound, specifically because of how they've mostly tried to "run it back" with the same core of their failed Super Bowl run from years ago.

"If Julio Jones and Todd Gurley get hurt, this team, on offense, is a problem," he said.