New Orleans Saints first-year coach Kellen Moore was not around when the franchise drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's seen enough consistency from the former Oklahoma and South Carolina star to warrant the first-team designation heading into the team's opener on Sept. 7.

For Rattler and the Saints, this decision represents a potential, final told-you-so opportunity mired for a franchise mired in quarterback ineptitude since Drew Brees' retirement in 2021. Rattler, who went winless over six starts as a rookie last fall and drew mediocre reviews, is one of seven different starting quarterbacks over the last four seasons and is now Moore's pick to reverse fortunes in New Orleans after beating out Tyler Shough and Jake Haener.

"Really, really excited for him, he's done an awesome job this offseason," Moore said Tuesday. "He's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly showed up. He's earned this opportunity and is going to do a tremendous job for us."

For the Saints, they've believed in their Rattler investment since ignoring speculated reports related to work ethic and attitude issues by taking him as a high-end value option on Day 3 two years ago, ending that cycle's record number of consecutive picks without a quarterback after six were elected over the first 12 picks.

Rattler wasn't previously bothered by outside noise attributed to his draft slide and endured copious amounts criticism during New Orleans' tumultuous 2024 season, so any possible nerves heading into next month's opener as "the guy" are likely minor.

"I know what I bring to the table," Rattler said earlier this month amid competition with two others. "I was confident in what I can do in this competition. I feel like that brings the best out of me. And I feel like throughout this camp, I've been the best quarterback on the field.

Rattler used to 'challenging circumstances'

Diving deeper into Rattler's winless record as a starter last fall, most of those games were played without Saints leading wideout Chris Olave along with an injury-ravaged offensive front. Alvin Kamara missed a couple of those starts, too. Moore said during the spring he saw a lot of good from Rattler on film, despite the ugly record.

"Results can be uncontrolled variables a little bit in his circumstances," Moore said. "What you want to focus on is noting is, he's going through the right process. Is he making good decisions? Is he going through his progressions? Is he hanging in the pocket?"

Rattler's dealt with adversity throughout his football career. He chose to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina as a former five-star signee for his final two collegiate seasons before becoming one of the SEC's most-sacked quarterbacks over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Despite a struggling offensive line with the Gamecocks, Rattler led the program to a couple of top-10 wins and two bowl appearances over 25 starts and never once blamed the teammates in front of him for any inconsistencies offensively.

Rattler played for three different offensive coordinators over his final three years with the Sooners and Gamecocks, saw another schematic change last fall with Klint Kubiak and now has Moore calling plays.

Moore choosing Rattler to lead should be a confidence-booster for the second-year quarterback who gets to wipe the slate clean and start fresh in a couple of weeks. Moore called plays for Jalen Hurts and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last season and worked closely with Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

A former two-time All-American at the position in his own right, Moore has a chance to help Rattler and the Saints rise above outside expectations that are essentially not existent at the moment given their preseason projected win total of 5.5. If it fails to work out, few will be surprised that a former fifth-round pick and a first-year coach couldn't make the marriage work in New Orleans.

Then, the quarterback buzz again picks up momentum ahead of the 2026 draft cycle.