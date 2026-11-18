Greatness is unfolding in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in the midst of a potentially legendary season — one unlike any in NFL history.

A year after he blossomed into a superstar, Smith-Njigba is on pace to break the league's single-season receiving record and could become the first player to win Offensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons since Marshall Faulk rattled off three straight award wins from 1999 to 2001.

Before Faulk, only Earl Campbell (1978-1980) had achieved the rare feat of winning OPOY multiple years in a row. Both of them were running backs, so Smith-Njigba would be the first wide receiver to pull it off if he secures the trophy come February.

Considering the award has only gone to a wide receiver six times since its inception in 1972, Smith-Njigba's victory last year was a rarity in the first place. To up the tally to seven wide receivers and account for two of them, in back-to-back years, would put him in a league of his own in the award's history.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 109 REC 79 REC YDs 1207 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Smith-Njigba leads all players this season in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,207) and receiving touchdowns (10) heading into the Seahawks' Week 11 bye. Let it not be forgotten that he is fresh off a Super Bowl title, too. At just 24 years old, he has already accomplished more at both an individual level and team level than most wide receivers dream of. As far as wideouts go, it's JSN's world, and everyone else is living in it.

Single-season receiving yards record within reach

When the Seahawks traded D.K. Metcalf in 2025, they did so clearly knowing that Smith-Njigba was ready to handle the lion's share of targets on their offense. He had already proven capable of reaching the 100-catch mark with Metcalf in the group, so the expectation was that he would take the next step as the bona fide No. 1 weapon among Seattle wide receivers. The Ohio State product did just that when he rolled to the league's receiving title in 2025.

One year later, Smith-Njigba is not only on track to repeat as the NFL's most productive pass-catcher, but he is also on pace to beat Calvin Johnson's record for the most receiving yards in a single season. He does have the benefit of a 17-game season whereas Johnson played during the 16-game era, but that is not to discredit the historic heights he could reach by the end of the campaign.

Single-season receiving yards leaderboard

Year Player Rec. yards 2026 Jaxon Smith-Njigba's current pace 2,052 2012 Calvin Johnson 1,964 2021 Cooper Kupp 1,947 2015 Julio Jones 1,871

Again, the breakout season Smith-Njigba strung together last year in the wake of the Metcalf trade placed him at the top of the 2025 yardage standings. Stack that season with the even greater 2026 production, and the result might end up being the best two-year run by a receiver the sport has ever seen

Most receiving yards in two-year span

Year Player Rec. yards 2025-26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba's current pace 3,844 2011-12 Calvin Johnson 3,645 2014-15 Antonio Brown 3,532 2022-23 Tyreek Hill 3,509

Even if he slows down over the final seven games of the year, Smith-Njigba has already done enough through the first 10 to put himself in rare company. He became the fourth player in NFL history and the first since the 1970 merger to rack up 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season. The last time that occurred was 65 years ago.

A 144-yard quarter

In college football, there is the "Heisman moment." Whatever the Offensive Player of the Year equivalent of that is, Smith-Njigba just had his. In the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he turned in the greatest quarter of his career and highlighted it with a ridiculous play that stands competitively among the best he has ever recorded.

The third quarter of that triumph at Allegiant Stadium was special. Smith-Njigba amassed 144 yards and became the first Seahawk to tally 128+ receiving yards in a quarter. When he tacked on more in the next period, he entered another new echelon as the first Seattle player with 150+ receiving yards in a half in the play-by-play era, which dates back to 1991.

Nearly half of his third-quarter yardage came on one single play: A 71-yard burst to the end zone.

Smith-Njigba slipped while running his route, immediately stood back up, spun past a defender, beat two safeties to a deep ball and sprinted 40 more yards to the goal line. If the slip at the start of the route was accidental, then credit to him for bouncing back to complete a monster play. If it was intentional to get the safety to bite, then it was a masterclass in baiting a defender out of position. Either way, it belongs on his career highlight reel.

Two quarterbacks, one special season

So often in this league, when a starting quarterback goes down with an injury, his top wide receiver's production falls off a cliff. Look at what happened in Minnesota when Justin Jefferson dealt with a revolving door at quarterback, or what Zay Flowers continues to experience in Baltimore amid Lamar Jackson's absence.

Smith-Njigba has actually been better with his No. 2 quarterback than with his starter.

Sam Darnold has been in and out of the lineup due to multiple injuries, which thrust Drew Lock into action during the season opener, Week 2 and each of the last two games. The two longest touchdowns of Smith-Njigba's career came with Lock, not Darnold, operating the offense: last week's 71-yard explosion and an 81-yard score in the second game of the year.

Here is how Smith-Njigba's production stacks up by quarterback:

With Sam Darnold (6.5 games): 48 receptions, 721 yards, 5 touchdowns

48 receptions, 721 yards, 5 touchdowns With Drew Lock (3.5 games): 31 receptions, 486 yards, 5 touchdowns

Opposing defenses cannot stop Smith-Njigba. Apparently, quarterback injuries can't either. He is operating in a different universe from every wide receiver in the NFL and may be recognized for it at the end of the year with another piece of hardware in his already stocked trophy case.