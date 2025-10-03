Facing a depleted San Francisco 49ers team on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams still came up short, 23-20 in overtime, when running back Kyren Williams was stuffed on fourth down. After the game, Rams coach Sean McVay was extremely critical of his own decision-making on the final play.

Instead of kicking a field goal on 4th-and-1 at the 49ers' 11-yard line to tie the game, McVay went for the win, but the 49ers were ready for it and met Williams in the backfield to stop him well short of the sticks for the win.

In his postgame press conference, McVay said he didn't regret the decision to go for it on fourth down but was "sick" over his play selection.

"We came in here to try to win the football game," McVay said. "It didn't go down for us. That wasn't even a thought, but the play selection was very poor. I'm sick right now because I put our players in a shitty spot, and I've gotta live with that."

McVay didn't give any specifics about why he thought that particular play call was a bad one, saying he simply didn't put the Rams in position to make a big play.

"My job is to put our players in successful situations and outcomes, and that wasn't it right there," McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford took the podium after McVay and defended his coach. Stafford called it a "bread-and-butter" play for the Rams and took some responsibility for the loss himself.

"I didn't have any problem with it," Stafford said. "That's trusting our guys to go out there and make a play. They did a nice job stopping it. Frustrating that we didn't get it. I wish I would've done more and found a way to help us win."

Even without a handful of key players on offense, including quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers jumped out to a 20-7 lead over the Rams. Los Angeles rallied to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but between a Williams fumble at the goal line and the unsuccessful fourth-down conversion, it had a number of miscues.