It's a battle of Pennsylvania this weekend, and also a battle of divisional leaders, when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles already locked down a playoff spot at 11-2, while the Steelers are on their way with a 10-2 record and a 99% chance of making the postseason, per NFL.com. In fact, they can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday.

As we head into the final stretch of the regular season, these games have a lot riding on them, with playoff seeding yet to be determined. This matchup has the added element of state pride on the line, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calling it the "Pennsylvania state championship."

Philly is on a nine-game winning streak and playing some of its best football, while Pittsburgh has won seven of eight games but will have the disadvantage of coming to Lincoln Financial Field. The Steelers will also likely be without one of their offensive stars, as wide receiver George Pickens is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles currently have the eighth most points in the NFL, so the Steelers likely won't be able to win this one without multiple end zone trips. Not having Pickens, who leads the team with 850 receiving yards, will mean adjustments for the Steelers offense for the second straight week.

Philadelphia's offense has been explosive this year, thanks to one player in particular: Saquon Barkley. The first-year Eagle leads the league with 1,623 rushing yards and has 11 touchdowns on the ground as well. Tomlin knows his defense faces a huge challenge trying to stop a player with the second-best odds to win the NFL MVP. In fact, he called Barkley "the most significant acquisition in the NFL in 2024."

"That's what the tape looks like," Tomlin said. "He's been dominant, eye-opening at times, obviously. Highlight-reel caliber plays, long runs, touchdowns, etc. It starts there for us. If you can't minimize him in some way, you're not even going to position yourself to have a chance to be successful.

"And so, obviously, he's got a lot of our attention at the early stages of the week, but he can't have the totality of your attention."

Barkley went from one NFC East team to another this offseason when the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $37.75 million deal. Barkley played for the New York Giants for six years.

Barkley has faced the Steelers once in his career, in 2020 when he was with New York. Pittsburgh completely shut him down, as he managed just six yards on 15(!) attempts in a defeat. This week will likely be a different showing from Barkley, who is having his best season since arriving in the NFL in 2018. That said, the Steelers defense has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league this season, so it won't be easy.

Tomlin also acknowledged Jalen Hurts' ability to extend plays, saying they need to diminish the threat of both he and Barkley.

"Jalen Hurts is a top-notch quarterback, decision-maker, leader, passer, escape artist," Tomlin said. "We have the challenge of working to minimize both guys and making the schematic decisions of what's required to do so."

This kicks off the Steelers playing three games in 11 days -- against three top teams. The stretch begins against the Eagles, is followed by a crucial divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, and wraps up with a Christmas Day contest against the Houston Texans.