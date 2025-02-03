If Taylor Swift ends up attending Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles could be in trouble and that's because the singer has been the Chiefs' good luck charm this year.

Of the 19 games that Kansas City has played this year, including the playoffs, Swift has attended nine of them and the Chiefs have gone a perfect 9-0 with her in attendance.

When Swift did show up this year, it was only for games that were played in Kansas City. The Chiefs hosted 10 games at GEHA Field during the 2024 season and Swift attended all of them except for a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. Swift was on the last leg of her "Eras Tour" with a concert in Vancouver during that Week 14 game, which is why she was unable to attend.

As for the other nine games, here's a look at the games she did attend:

Week 1 (Sept. 5): Chiefs 27-20 over Ravens

Week 2 (Sept. 15): Chiefs 26-25 over Bengals

Week 5 (Oct. 7): Chiefs 26-13 over Saints

Week 9 (Nov. 4): Chiefs 30-24 over Buccaneers

Week 10 (Nov. 10): Chiefs 16-14 over Broncos

Week 13 (Nov. 29): Chiefs 19-17 over Raiders

Week 16 (Dec. 21): Chiefs 27-19 over Texans

Divisional (Jan. 18): Chiefs 23-14 over Texans

AFC title game (Jan. 26): Chiefs 32-29 over Bills

Not only did she see the Chiefs win every game that she attended, but he also saw some dramatic endings, including a Week 10 win over the Broncos when the Chiefs blocked a field goal on the final play of the game.

Dating back to last season, the Chiefs have actually WON 14 GAMES IN A ROW with Swift in attendance, which kind of makes her the team's secret weapon. Overall, the Chiefs are 19-3 in the 22 games that Swift has attended since she started dating Travis Kelce roughly 18 months ago.

It seems like a certainty that Swift will be in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX and if that happens, she could watch the Chiefs make history. If Kansas City beats the Eagles, the Chiefs will become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

A win by the Chiefs' would also run Swift's personal winning streak to 15, which is almost an entire season worth of games. At this point, the Chiefs might want to make sure she's at every game going forward.