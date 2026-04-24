Every player taken in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday will be getting a contract that's worth millions, but only one player will be getting free ketchup for life, which is arguably better than money.

In what might go down as the best draft sponsorship of all-time, the 57th player taken in the draft will be getting a lifetime supply of ketchup from Heinz. The company is based in Pittsburgh and with the draft being held in the Steel City, Heinz has clearly decided to go all-in.

The company, which is known for its "Heinz 57" labels, is out to make the 57th pick the most notable one of the draft. Not only will there be free ketchup involved, but the player who's taken will be dubbed "Mr. 57" and he'll get a customized jacket that lets everyone know that he was the 57th overall pick.

The company has even recruited Devin Hester to help with the promotion and this is a tie-in that actually makes sense. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hester being taken with the 57th overall pick. Hester was selected by the Bears, and in a twist of fate, the Bears also have the 57th overall pick this year.

"As a former 57th pick, I know first-hand how much that number can mean," Hester said in a statement. "Hearing your name called on Draft day is a moment you carry for life, so it's an honor to welcome the first 'Mr. 57' into the club and help launch a new tradition that recognizes the legendary players who make their mark on the game."

I'm guessing that every player who's projected to go in the second round is now hoping to fall to the Bears at 57th overall.

CBS Sports NFL Writer Josh Edward put together a second-round mock draft -- yes, we do mock drafts for the second round -- and if Edwards ends up being correct, then Illinois pass-rusher Gabe Jacas is going to get the free ketchup.

Whether it's Jacas or another player, the prospect taken at 57th overall better like ketchup.