FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' most explosive running back, fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue out of Texas, is back. He participated in the team's Tuesday night training camp practice open to the public at the Ford Center, which included receiving carries in 11-on-11 drills.

Ahead of the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Blue feels ready to roll and make his NFL debut after sitting out since Aug. 7 with a bruised ankle/foot injury he suffered at training camp in Oxnard, California.

"I don't know of any," Blue said when CBS Sports asked what limitations he would have in the game. "As long as I'm feeling well, then they're going to let me go."

Blue, someone Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay referred to as "an explosive playmaker" on draft day, feels like himself again, which is great news for a Dallas backfield that produced an NFL-worst six rushing touchdowns in 2024.

"It was a rough two weeks sitting out, not being able to be out there and showcase my skills, but it felt great being back out there," Blue said. "I feel back to myself after sitting the past two weeks. I'm just ready to get on the field and be able to play against a different team."

Naturally, Blue is ready to empty the tank on Friday fresh off his injury. After all, it's his sole opportunity to make an impression in a live game environment ahead of the Cowboys opening the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Absolutely," Blue said when asked if he needed to prove it all against the Falcons. "I also think I was having a great camp before I went down, so I know a lot of these guys and the coaches know what I can do on the football field. I'm just ready to showcase that in the game. ... It was hard of course, me knowing I was having a great camp and then I go down with an unfortunate injury, but everything happens for a reason."

NFL veteran Javonte Williams hasn't suited up this preseason, leaving the carries to be spread between veteran Miles Sanders, seventh-round rookie Phil Mafah, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. Now the Cowboys will add Blue to the mix, and playing without limitations should allow him to display his full potential on Friday night.

"Treat those games like practices," Blue said of his mindset. "Treat everything the same whether it's a preseason game, a Super Bowl, a practice. I treat everything the same so that when that game does come I'm not as nervous. I'm going to have a little butterflies because that's pretty normal. I feel like if I prepare the right way, I have a good chance of doing what I do."