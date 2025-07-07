Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

This is it. This will be your final week of the year without NFL football. From now until Friday, there's nothing on the NFL calendar, but after that, things are slowing going to get crazy. The Chargers will kick things off this Saturday (July 12) when their rookies report to training camp.

By July 16, a total of eight teams will have had their rookies report to training camp. That's also the day that the Chargers' veterans will be reporting, which will make them the first team to have their entire roster report for training camp. The Chargers are allowed to have their players report earlier than other teams this year because they're playing in the Hall of Fame game. The Lions are also playing in the Hall of Fame game, but their veterans won't be reporting until July 19.

All 32 teams will have their rookies and veterans in training camp by July 23, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Instead, let's get to today's newsletter.

1. Why the Eagles are still waiting for their Super Bowl rings and when they'll be getting them

It's been nearly five months since the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and somehow, they still don't have their rings. For the most part, teams usually hold a ring ceremony at some point in June, but that didn't happen this year.

What's the hold up? Here's what you need to know.

Eagles planned a ring ceremony, but it got postponed. The Eagles actually had a date set for their ring ceremony (June 6), but as it turns out, the team had to postpone the ceremony due to production issues with the rings. Between players, coaches and other members of the organization, the Eagles will likely need at least 150 rings and each of those rings will have hundreds of diamonds, so although it's rare, it's easy to see why a delay can happen.

The Eagles actually had a date set for their ring ceremony (June 6), but as it turns out, the team had to postpone the ceremony due to production issues with the rings. Between players, coaches and other members of the organization, the Eagles will likely need at least 150 rings and each of those rings will have hundreds of diamonds, so although it's rare, it's easy to see why a delay can happen. New date set for the Super Bowl ring ceremony. Once training camp starts, it will be difficult to get every player from the 2024 roster together for a ceremony, which is why the Eagles are planning to hold their postponed ring ceremony just before they kick off training camp on July 22. CBS Sports NFL writer Jeff Kerr, who covers the Eagles, has reported that the ring ceremony is now set for July 18, so be sure to mark your calendars.

If you want more details on the delayed ceremony, we've got those here.

2. Top 25 moments of the past 25 years

I don't know how it happened, but we are a quarter of the way through the century. Back in 2000, it was a simpler time: The Texans didn't exist, the Cardinals played in the NFC East and the Dolphins won a playoff game, which is something they still haven't done since then.

Anyway, the only reason I'm bringing up things that happened 25 years ago is because Cody Benjamin decided to take a look at the biggest 25 moments that have happened in the NFL over the past 25 years.

Let's check out three moments from his list:

Music City Miracle (January 2000). "The Bills are no strangers to big-game heartbreak. Their 1999 season was spoiled in January 2000, when the Titans used a long lateral pass from Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson on the game's final kickoff to pull off a stunning 75-yard walk-off return touchdown. The only thing that mars the miracle in hindsight is the fact the Titans had another stunner coming." (You can re-live the play here.)

"The Bills are no strangers to big-game heartbreak. Their 1999 season was spoiled in January 2000, when the Titans used a long lateral pass from Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson on the game's final kickoff to pull off a stunning 75-yard walk-off return touchdown. The only thing that mars the miracle in hindsight is the fact the Titans had another stunner coming." (You can re-live the play here.) The River City Relay (December 2003). "There was nothing inherently special about a late-December matchup between two measly Jaguars and Saints teams. Until the Saints used not one, not two, but three laterals to score a TD on the final play from scrimmage. The improbability of Jerome Pathon's score was topped only by John Carney's ensuing extra-point miss." (If you've never seen the play, we've got it here.)

"There was nothing inherently special about a late-December matchup between two measly Jaguars and Saints teams. Until the Saints used not one, not two, but three laterals to score a TD on the final play from scrimmage. The improbability of Jerome Pathon's score was topped only by John Carney's ensuing extra-point miss." (If you've never seen the play, we've got it here.) Miracle at the Meadowlands (December 2010). "This play happened after Giants punter Matt Dodge infamously booted the ball to DeSean Jackson (against Tom Coughlin's wishes), only to watch the shifty wideout streak 65 yards for a game-ending score, completing a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback with flair."

If you want to check out all 25 plays, you can do that here.

3. Third-year players primed to break out in 2025

The NFL's class of 2023 is heading into their third season, which is notable, because for most NFL players, the third season can be a make-or-break year. Players who were drafted in 2023 will become eligible for their first big contract extension following the 2025 season, which means they'll be getting the one final chance to prove they deserve a massive new deal.

With that in mind, Chris Trapasso decided to take a look at a few players heading into their third season who could have a break out year in 2025:

Steelers TE Darnell Washington. "This gargantuan tight end from Georgia is a block-first monster, and he's already one of the league's best young people-movers at the position. ... With Aaron Rodgers under center, I envision this third-year tight end becoming a Marcedes Lewis-type security blanket for the veteran quarterback and catching 40-plus passes while making his presence felt in the red zone, too."

"This gargantuan tight end from Georgia is a block-first monster, and he's already one of the league's best young people-movers at the position. ... With Aaron Rodgers under center, I envision this third-year tight end becoming a Marcedes Lewis-type security blanket for the veteran quarterback and catching 40-plus passes while making his presence felt in the red zone, too." Jaguars TE Brenton Strange. "Strange has the physical goods to emerge as one of the most dynamic young tight ends in football. Last year, Strange moved into a more central role within the Jaguars offense post-Evan Engram's departure. Now he has an young, offensive-minded coach calling the plays and defenses focusing on stopping Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Strange forced nine missed tackles on his 40 grabs in 2024, which indicates serious tackle-breaking/avoiding capabilities."

A total of four players made Trapasso's list, and you can find out who else cracked made the cut here.

4. Keenan Allen is still a free agent: Top landing spots for the six-time Pro Bowler

It's not often that a six-time Pro Bowler is still available on the free agent market in July, but that's the case with Keenan Allen. The veteran receiver hasn't given any indication that he plans on retiring, which means he'll almost certainly be signing somewhere at some point over the next few weeks.

So where could he end up? Cody Benjamin came up with a few landing spots that could make sense.

Broncos. "Tight end Evan Engram may well become Nix's new safety valve, and head coach Sean Payton may lean on the ground game and defense anyway. But why not explore a potential No. 2 upgrade behind Courtland Sutton? Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi previously served the same role for the Chargers, overseeing two of Allen's seasons in L.A."

"Tight end Evan Engram may well become Nix's new safety valve, and head coach Sean Payton may lean on the ground game and defense anyway. But why not explore a potential No. 2 upgrade behind Courtland Sutton? Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi previously served the same role for the Chargers, overseeing two of Allen's seasons in L.A." Raiders. "The Raiders certainly made offense a priority this offseason, acquiring Geno Smith via trade, then spending a first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty ... The one area that could still use veteran help is wide receiver. If they're serious about competing immediately under new head man Pete Carroll, it makes sense they'd use some of their excess salary cap space on a pass target."

"The Raiders certainly made offense a priority this offseason, acquiring Geno Smith via trade, then spending a first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty ... The one area that could still use veteran help is wide receiver. If they're serious about competing immediately under new head man Pete Carroll, it makes sense they'd use some of their excess salary cap space on a pass target." 49ers. "After securing Brock Purdy for the long haul, it's not hard to envision Kyle Shanahan wanting to give his young quarterback added insurance out wide, especially in the form of a proven route-running possession target like Allen."

Benjamin actually took a look at a few landing spots for both Allen AND Amari Cooper, and you can check out his full list here.

5. 2025 NFL season: Records that could get broken and milestones to watch for

With the start of the 2025 season less than two months away, I thought now would be a good time to go over some records and milestones that could be broken this year. Will you remember any of these in September? Probably not, which is why I'm going to make a note to myself to remind you again then.

Anyway, here are three records and milestones Tyler Sullivan has his eye on right now:

Aaron Rodgers could become the fifth QB to beat all 32 teams. "If Rodgers were to lead the Steelers to a win over the Packers in Week 8, Rodgers would become just the fifth quarterback all-time to defeat all 32 teams. He'd join a group currently consisting of just Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees."

"If Rodgers were to lead the Steelers to a win over the Packers in Week 8, Rodgers would become just the fifth quarterback all-time to defeat all 32 teams. He'd join a group currently consisting of just Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees." Derrick Henry can enter top five on all-time rushing TD list. "Henry enters the 2025 season knotted with NFL icon Jim Brown for the sixth-most career rushing touchdowns all-time with 106. By simply finding the end zone one more time, he'll hold sole possession of that spot in the NFL record books. However, Henry can also have an opportunity to jump into the top-five as well with Walter Payton just four touchdowns ahead of him at 110."

"Henry enters the 2025 season knotted with NFL icon Jim Brown for the sixth-most career rushing touchdowns all-time with 106. By simply finding the end zone one more time, he'll hold sole possession of that spot in the NFL record books. However, Henry can also have an opportunity to jump into the top-five as well with Walter Payton just four touchdowns ahead of him at 110." Mike Evans could break a receiving record held by Jerry Rice. "Evans topped 1,000 yards receiving on Tampa Bay's final offensive play of the regular-season in 2024. That kept his streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons alive, and tied the record that is now co-owned between Evans and San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice. If Evans puts together another 1,000-yard campaign in 2025, he'll own the record outright, making it 12 straight years for the future Hall of Fame receiver."

If you want to see a few more records and milestones that could go down, we've got that here.

6. Extra points: Cowboys All-Pro arrested

It's not the busiest time in the NFL, but there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a small roundup for you.