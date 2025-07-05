While nothing stood in their way of capturing Super Bowl LIX, something is temporarily preventing the Philadelphia Eagles from receiving their Super Bowl rings.

Initially slated to receive their rings during a June 6 ceremony, production issues delayed that event. CBS Sports NFL writer Jeff Kerr has reported that the team is slated to receive their rings on July 18, just a few days before the team will open training camp.

Obviously, the Eagles will get their rings soon, but until they do, they won't be able to fully turn the page on the 2024 season. That being said, it's safe to say that the Eagles already shifted their focus on the 2025 season and the challenge of successfully defending their title.

In fact, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni recently said that he began thinking of this season immediately following his team's 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

"Of course, I enjoyed the parade," Sirianni said back in May, "and of course I enjoyed the flight back home, but, you know, then Kellen (Moore) got the job, and then you're right back into filling coaching spots. Your calendar is always completely full, and you're just constantly trying to get better at what you did the year before. Like, how do you hire coaches better and then go through that process? And then it's on to the draft and free agency, and then it's into players' phase one. You've got to turn the page."

While some may consider it a distraction, the Eagles possibly receiving their rings this close to the start of during training camp could actually serve as a positive thing for Sirianni and the rest of the team. Instead of being a distraction, receiving their rings later this month could serve as fresh motivation to go out and win another title, which would ultimately lead an another ring ceremony.

If that happens, it's safe to say that the Eagles would hope that the next ceremony can go a little smoother than this one has.