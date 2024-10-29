On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a major step towards being a legitimate threat in the AFC during the second half of the 2024 season.

By posting a 26-18 win over the visiting New York Giants, the Steelers were able to get to 6-2 entering their Week 9 bye. Pittsburgh also increased its lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings (although Baltimore is still the betting favorite to win the division over at DraftKings.)

When initially assessing their schedule back in the spring, it was clear the Steelers needed to take advantage of their pre-bye schedule if they were going to have a chance at being a playoff team. The Steelers accomplished that, and based on how they looked the past two weeks, they also accomplished something much bigger in the grand scheme of things.

The Steelers have a team capable of making a deep playoff run, something that hasn't happened in Pittsburgh since 2016.

Pittsburgh looked pretty good with Justin Fields starting at quarterback during the season's first six games. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has set his sights on more than being a good team, which is why he inserted Russell Wilson into the starting lineup in Week 7. That risk has already paid dividends, as Pittsburgh's offense hasn't looked this good in nearly a decade.

The Steelers' offense is balanced. On Monday night, Najee Harris ran for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive game. He's running behind a vastly-improved offensive line that in recent weeks has included veteran center and former undrafted rookie Ryan McCollum starting in place of rookie starter Zach Frazier.

Harris' running has been complemented by Wilson and his ability to connect on deep passes. On Monday night, his completions to Van Jefferson (36 yards), George Pickens (43 yards) and Calvin Austin III (29 yards for a touchdown) helped Pittsburgh score 17 second-half points after being held to nine points in the first half. Speaking of Austin, the third-year veteran also scored on a 73-yard punt return as the Steelers continue to get stellar special teams play.

Defensively, the Steelers struggled at times against Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense. But the unit made key plays when it mattered most. The Giants' last two drives ended with a T.J. Watt strip-sack and cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.'s third interception over the past two weeks.

The Steelers aren't perfect. The secondary occasionally gives up plays (Jones completed several big throws downfield Monday night). Wilson doesn't have Fields' mobility, and he has yet to get off to a strong start. Those are just a few things the Steelers will look to shore up over their bye week.

No term is perfect, though, not in today's NFL with the salary cap and free agency. The Steelers aren't perfect, but they have proven to be a complete team in all three phases, a team that often doesn't beat itself and a team that has a knack for making game-deciding plays.

But perhaps most importantly, the Steelers appear to have an inner belief that they can do something special. That belief has led to a 6-2 start, and it should lead to even more success down the road.