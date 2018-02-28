Why Titans could be this year's Eagles, Pederson talks Foles trade, more NFL notes

INDIANAPOLIS -- The media swarm around Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was five deep Wednesday, the byproduct of winning a Super Bowl and becoming the trendy, chic, aggressive new-wave coach.

A year ago, he was a guy who didn't have a big body of work as a head coach in the NFL, known more for being a backup quarterback for players like Brett Favre than some innovative coach who beat both GOAT quarterback (Tom Brady) and coach (Bill Belichick) on a Sunday in early February.

Pederson's ascension to Super Bowl-winning coach should be a lesson to all new head coaches this season.

Message: Don't play scared.

Too often in the NFL, teams play not to lose rather than to win. It's been a curse for a long, long time. Pederson is the exact opposite, a coach willing to put his neck on the line to take chances.

It won him a Super Bowl.

It should be a trend: Throw on first down. Spread defenses out. Use special plays, like the one that scored a touchdown for the Eagles in the Super Bowl on a reserve pass to Nick Foles for six. Don't just line up and do things the conventional way, which means run it to set up the pass. Dictate play, not have it the other way.

The Eagles did that. The Rams did it with Sean McVay last year, turning a stale offense into the NFL's highest-scoring unit for a team that won the NFC West.

I think the next team to take that approach will be the Tennessee Titans with new coach Mike Vrabel. I am a big believer in Vrabel as a head coach, and I think he landed a good offensive coordinator in Matt LaFleur from the Rams. LaFleur comes over after working under the aggressive McVay last season.

This line by Vrabel tells you things won't be like they were last year under Mike Mularkley for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota:

"We're going to give Marcus some easy access throws, whether that be RPOs (run/pass options) or run reliefs," Vrabel said earlier this year. "We're not going to run it into eight or nine guys; we're not going to be silly. I believe in screens; I believe in play action, things that he does well."

In other words, it won't be Exotic Smashmouth like it was under Mularkey. They will let Mariota play looser this season, which is a must. He regressed last year as a starter and needs to be better for the Titans in what will be a good division.

"He's ready for this opportunity," McVay said of LaFleur. "He'll do a great job leading. Working under a great coach like Mike Vrabel will be a unique opportunity, and calling some plays, now I'll be able to call him and bust his chops like he did for me after some of those bad play calls I made."

So memo to all the first-year coaches: Don't play scared. It might be what gets your fired.

Jets release underachieving Wilkerson

The Jets release of defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson should not have come as a surprise. The Jets tired of his ways, including being fined and forced to sit for being late or missing meetings, but it's more about his play.

Or lack of it.

Wilkerson has the ability to be a force. But there are way too many plays – and games – where he just seems disinterested. He should be one of the top down players in the league, but he seems to be on the verge of wasting his talent years.

Some team will sign him and think they can turn him around. If so, he could end up being a steal for a team. History says that's unlikely, but with his talent it's always worth it for defensive-needy teams to do some exploring.

Cardinals eyeing answers at quarterback

The Cardinals, like so many teams, are in the market for a quarterback. They had a chance to trade up and take Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson last year before the Chiefs and Texans beat them to it. Instead, they opted to pick linebacker Haason Reddick. With Carson Palmer retired, the Cardinals are left scrambling to fill the position.

"I could say that, as an evaluator, you don't look at the guys you hit on or had success with," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Wednesday. "You are not in the business to pat yourself on the back. It's a humbling process, both the draft and free agency. There are a number of guys where, maybe you should've traded up for, maybe you should've made this decision. But that's the challenging side of the business that excites you, that gets your engine going. We all know without that quarterback, you can't have sustainable success."

The Cardinals could opt to sign a veteran quarterback – maybe Sam Bradford – and still select a passer in this year's draft.

"It's a strong class," Keim said of the quarterback group. "There are a lot of different type of players from a skillset standpoint. As a young scout, you get enamored with the physical tools: The arm strength, the mobility, the velocity a guy may throw with. We all know, as you look back, the guys who have had success, it's the ability to play between the ears. Processing information learning the playbook, and that's the work ethic side of it."

Eagles won't trade Foles without warning

Will the Eagles trade Nick Foles, who was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to the victory over the Patriots? That's still up for debate, but Pederson said he would talk with Foles before any trade is completed.

"I'm a big believer you just don't blindside a player like that, if that happens," Pederson said. "I think you've got to have that open communication with them. We'll see. We'll see where it goes. We'll talk about it before or if and when that time comes."

I expect Foles to be on the Eagles' roster unless some quarterback-desperate team decides to unload a big offer to get him. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off a torn ACL, so it would make sense to keep Foles in case Wentz isn't ready early in the season.