Why Tom Brady once peed on former teammate Matt Cassel's Patriots practice jersey

The gridiron isn't the only place where Tom Brady gets the best of the opposition. During Monday's New England Patriots pregame show on NBC Boston, former Patriots signal caller Matt Cassel told a story about the time that he got involved in a prank war with Brady. When it was all said and done, Brady covered Cassel's car in trash and urinated on his practice jersey.

The entire story Cassel shared is... quite something:

"I was coming in and a prank war started where he knocked my trey out of my hand, he put his foot up against the door, I poured some protein shake in his shoes, maybe some flexi-hot into his underwear," Cassel said. "He dumped a trash can on my car and then decided to pee on my practice jersey, and then he asked me to forgive him and call him Captain Longshanks.

"So I was like, 'No I'm not doing that, I'm going to do something even worse to you,' and by the time we came in for practice, I had three tires in front of my locker, the other one was hidden, you know the old 'put in on the blocks,'" he said. "The old adage goes back to don't mess with people that have more money than you do."

Prank wars are always usually all in good fun and end after a few back-and-forth pranks between the involved parties. However, Brady took it to a whole different level when he took one of Cassel's tires and wouldn't return it. Brady clearly had no surrender, and it reached the point that head coach Bill Belichick eventually had to intervene.

"The lineman decided to fill his car up with (foam) peanuts, put confetti in his air conditioning unit, and at that point, Bill had to step in and say, 'Look, guys, this isn't World War 4, okay. We can't have you guys going around hurting somebody or killing somebody.'" Cassel said. "At the end of the day I did have to go home with my buddy for at least four days before he would give me back my other tire."

The fact that Brady kept the tire prank going for multiple days is mind-boggling. It might be crazier than peeing on someone's jersey. Let's just say that the Patriots quarterback isn't exactly someone that should be messed with and he's always going to get the upper hand.