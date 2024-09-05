The NFL goes international Friday when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and it just so happens that both teams wear the color green. It's the same color unofficially banned by the Brazilian soccer team that plays in the stadium due to a longstanding local rivalry.

Why two NFL teams who prominently feature green were specifically chosen by the NFL to headline the league's first-ever South American contest is another story entirely.

The Eagles, however, have planned accordingly, stripping their debut uniform of most green flourishes by opting for alternate black helmets and jerseys to go with white pants -- the first time they've ever worn such a combination. They've insisted publicly their choices have more to do with honoring Corinthians, the host soccer club, than avoiding the disdain of any locals with contempt for the color green.

So why are the Packers not following suit, with plans to wear their traditional green jerseys?

Simple: The Packers essentially had no choice. Technically, the Brazil contest counts as a home game for the Eagles, even though it'll occur on a neutral site. Which means the Eagles had the first say on uniforms, as is the NFL tradition. Their decision, meanwhile, stemmed from an internal memo claiming that green was only allowed for visiting teams at Corinthians Arena, according to the Associated Press.

And because the Eagles thus opted for alternates, declining to wear green as the home team, it all but forced Green Bay to counter. Can the Packers also just be called more fearless than the Eagles? That's up for debate. What's not is the fact locals have a tenuous history with the color. Corinthians players can be fined if they're spotted sporting the color, per the AP, and sponsors are also asked to avoid the look.

The NFL has said that fans attending Friday's historic game will be allowed to wear the color.