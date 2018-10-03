Wide receiver Kenny Britt files grievance against Patriots and here's why

Shortly before the start of the regular season, the New England Patriots released wide receiver Kenny Britt. Britt had signed a two-year contract with New England prior to the 2017 season, and the deal contained a second-year option. The Pats picked up the option in order to keep Britt on their roster, but in late August decided to cut him loose due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Britt sustained the injury in the spring and it followed him throughout the offseason program and into training camp. Now, according to the Boston Globe, he's filing an injury grievance against the Pats to recover the $1.05 million in salary he was set to make before being cut.

It's possible Britt and the Patriots could work out some sort of settlement where Britt gets part of his salary but not the full amount. If not, the case would go before an independent arbitrator. Whatever the result, 40 percent of the projected $1.05 million Britt was due to draw this season will count against New England's books while the grievance is decided.

Britt's saga was part of an offseason-long effort the Patriots undertook to overhaul their wide receiver room. As we wrote in late August, just since the end of last season the Patriots:

And all that happened before they traded for former Browns wideout Josh Gordon early this season. New England's wide receiver corps was extremely inconsistent through the early part of the year, with Chris Hogan a massive disappointment and Dorsett looking like Tom Brady's most consistent perimeter target. The team will get Edelman back from his suspension this week against the Colts and figures to begin working Gordon more heavily into the mix, but the crop of weapons Brady has to throw to has been in flux for a while now, and Britt was part of that.