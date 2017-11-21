Wife of Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says she regrets voting for Donald Trump
Linda Del Rio is not happy with the president
Donald Trump might have lost at least one voter after making the decision to call out Marshawn Lynch on Monday.
After Lynch made the decision to sit for the American national anthem in Mexico City on Sunday -- and then stand for the Mexican anthem -- Trump ripped the Raiders running back on Twitter and said that the NFL should suspend Beast Mode.
Trump's tweet didn't sit well with Linda Del Rio, who sent out a tweet of her own just a few hours later.
In the tweet, Linda, the wife of Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, said that she now regrets the fact that she voted for Trump. Although the tweet has been deleted, you can see a screengrab of it below.
Jack was well aware of his wife's tweet by the time he started his press conference on Monday and we know that because it was literally the first subject he started talking about.
"OK, here to recap the game (and) talk about my wife's tweet," Del Rio said, via the San Jose Mercury News.
Although Del Rio hadn't spoken to his wife directly about the tweet, he did say that he thought she sent it out "because I think she thinks there are so many things that go on that are good about the league and would like to see get more attention. I think that's really what she was saying, but I can't speak for her."
As for Trump's tweet, the Raiders coach definitely sides with the president on one thing: He believes that players should stand for the national anthem.
"My stance on the whole thing with Marshawn is, and all of our players, I've told them how I feel. I love this country. I think it's a great honor to be able to play football, coach football for a living," Del Rio said. "And so, my thought is, that everybody should pay respect to the flag and stand at attention and that's how I feel about it. But it is America, and everybody can make their choice. And I've made that clear too."
One thing that Jack Del Rio refused to talk about was whether or not Lynch should be suspended for his actions in Mexico, as Trump recommended.
"I'm not going to get into all that," Del Rio said. "That's not for me."
By the way, Linda Del Rio wasn't the only one with ties to the Raiders organization who responded to Trump's tweet. Marshawn Lynch's mom also responded by cracking a joke about the fact that Trump has tried and failed to buy and NFL team on multiple occasions.
-
Brandin Cooks wants to retire with Pats
The former New Orleans Saints wideout leads the NFL in 40-yard catches with New England
-
SportsLine: Thanksgiving DFS
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL Picks
Three games with NFL playoff implications make Turkey Day drama easier
-
Raiders fire defensive coordinator
The Raiders made the decision to dump their defensive coordinator on Tuesday
-
Kirk Cousins responds to funny misprint
The Redskins quarterback is ready to take credit for DeMarcus Cousins' tenacity
-
Belichick in no hurry for Mexico return
Bill Belichick has had enough of Mexico for now
Add a Comment