The bad weather in Denver appeared to have thrown off a key field goal attempt for the Broncos on Sunday, and it might have cost them the game.

During New England's 10-7 win, Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed two field goals, with the most critical coming in the fourth quarter. With just under five minutes left to play, the Broncos were facing a fourth-and-5 from New England's 28-yard line, so Sean Payton sent Lutz out for a 45-yard attempt.

The kick missed after it was blocked by New England's Leonard Taylor. According to Lutz, Broncos holder Jeremy Crawshaw may have lined up a yard closer to the line of scrimmage than he should have.

"Unfortunately, you couldn't see the lines on the field and honestly, I think we were … we might have been a yard short on the snap," Lutz said via Denver Sports. "Can't see the lines on the field and we had to kind of estimate, and a guy comes through, and it was blocked."

With the snow making it difficult to see, Crawshaw essentially had to estimate his spot, and he ended up a yard off.

As you can see above, Taylor was only able to get his fingertips on the ball, so if Crawshaw had lined up another yard back, Lutz's kick likely would have had enough height to clear Taylor's hand. In the NFL, the holder is usually lined up about eight yards behind the line of scrimmage, but Crawshaw was only seven yards back.

Lutz missed two field goals on what was a disastrous day for kickers. New England's Andy Borregales also missed two attempts. The four combined misses were the most in a conference title game since 1983, when San Francisco and Washington combined to miss six kicks in the NFC Championship.

Besides the 45-yarder, Lutz also missed a 54-yard attempt in the first half before the weather turned. He was reliable for the Broncos this year, hitting 28 of 32 field goals, but he has a history of struggling in the playoffs. Over his career, Lutz has made just 68.2% of his postseason field goal attempts (15 of 22).

If the fourth-quarter kick hadn't been blocked, there's a good chance the game would have gone to overtime, because neither team moved the ball much in the second half. And if it had reached overtime, every field goal attempt would have been an adventure in those conditions. Instead, Lutz's kick was denied, and the Patriots are now headed to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in franchise history.