After 272 games, you should have all of the data you need to craft the ideal Wild Card Weekend NFL betting guide. However, there is not much that separates favorites versus underdogs when it comes to making NFL picks. Underdogs have covered at just slightly over half of the time (51.3%) this season, but you don't want to leave your NFL Wild Card bets to, essentially, the flip of a coin. So, you should rely on other NFL betting trends and tendencies ahead of the opening slate of the 2026 NFL playoffs.

There are four road dogs to make Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions on, and away teams have covered at a 50.2% clip this season. These include the Rams (-10) versus the Panthers and Packers (-1.5) against the Bears on Saturday, plus the Bills (+1.5) facing the Jaguars on Sunday, and finally the Texans (-3) taking on the Steelers on Monday. The other matchups, per the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, are Eagles vs. 49ers (+6) and Patriots vs. Chargers (+3.5), both on Sunday.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Wild Card Weekend that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Bears (+1.5, 44.5) covering against the Packers on Saturday. The model has Chicago covering in almost 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

Mike McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. In 2023, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. His powerful prediction model allows him to find the best DFS values, and he's revealed his top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's main slate. He likes Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and Buffalo TE Dalton Kincaid amongst his top options for Wild Card Sunday. See the rest of McClure's DFS lineups here.

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Jags' Parker Washington as one of its top value picks at receiver, while the Eagles' Dallas Goedert is among the best values at tight end for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Wild Card Sunday NFL DFS rankings.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Wild Card Weekend of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Wild Card game. One of its favorite picks is the Steelers (+3, 38.5) covering versus the Texans on Monday, which cashes almost 60% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Wild Card game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Brady Kannon, who is 26-9-2 (+1590) over his last 37 NFL ATS picks, is backing the Chargers (+3.5) to cover versus New England on Sunday night.

"Patriots' schedule has been a sore spot for their supporters all season but there is no denying, they played hardly any good teams. They were 2-2 vs playoff teams, splitting with the Bills and also splitting with the Panthers and Steelers, the two worst teams in the tournament. Chargers were 3-2 vs playoff teams (not counting Week 18) and had to face Denver, Philly, Steelers, Jaguars, and Texans. LAC also has the better point differential vs common opponents. They have an excellent formula for playoff football: a rushing attack, a pass rush, and an excellent defense. When I crunch my numbers, I come up with LAC as a 1-point favorite. I'll gladly take anything greater than a field goal and they just might win outright." Kannon's Wild Card NFL picks can be found here.

Steelers vs. Texans Monday night picks

Something has to give on NFL Wild Card Monday as the Steelers have lost six straight postseason games, while the Texans are 0-6, all-time, in road playoff games. Both of these squads enter their Monday night meeting with nine against-the-spread wins this season as they will meet in a playoff game for the first time ever. R.J. White, who is 37-20-1 (+1455) over his last 58 ATS picks in Steelers games, is backing Pittsburgh (+3) to cover.

"The Steelers are in the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, and the market is treating them as DOA. But I'm not underrating a team that scored 25+ points in nine of its last 12 games, even managing it in the finale without DK Metcalf. He's back, as is T.J. Watt, and when you throw in Mike Tomlin as one of the best coaches in football, the current version of Pittsburgh rates above average for me. The Texans' elite defense gave up 30 points to Riley Leonard and the offense has been inconsistent, getting shut down in Week 16 by the Raiders of all teams. Pittsburgh is live for the win here at home against an indoors team playing in a tough road environment." See more Texans vs. Steelers picks here.

