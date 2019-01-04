Wild Card NFL injuries: Nick Foles, Zack Martin good to go but T.Y. Hilton, Eddie Jackson questionable

When Nick Foles had to exit Week 17's wild card-clinching win in Washington with a rib injury, concern immediately turned to what would happen if the Eagles made it into the playoffs but had to rely on their third-string QB, Nate Sudfeld. But, at least for this Sunday, that question is irrelevant after Foles was left off the final injury report. After taking over for the Eagles late last season and navigating them to the Super Bowl, he'll try to do the same this year, but his playoff test starts with a tough road game in Chicago.

The other NFC East playoff team has been dealing with key injuries on the offensive line in the second half of the year, with Tyron Smith suffering a neck injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12-13 and Zack Martin sitting in Week 15 with his own injury issues. Both players rested this past Sunday, but both will be on the field when the Cowboys host the Seahawks on Saturday night, as both practiced in full on Thursday and avoided final injury designations.

You can read more about every injury in this week's playoff matchups below.

Colts at Texans (-1)

The Colts are dealing with a bunch of injuries at receiver, but Hilton has been able to play through his issue despite missing practice, as he did all of this week, so expect him out there again. Inman was limited all week but did participate and Pascal managed a full session on Thursday in the team's final session. Sheard was downgraded to DNP on Thursday, hurting his outlook for Saturday. Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Darius Leonard (ankle) were also DNPs Thursday but avoided final injury tags.

By comparison, the Texans' final injury report is tame, with only Howell both less than a full participant and drawing a tag. Coutee, who hasn't played since Week 12, practiced in full the entire week and is expected to be on the field.

Seahawks at Cowboys (-2)

It's a small list for the Seahawks as nine players were listed in full on the final injury report Thursday, including Shaquill Griffin (ankle), Bradley McDougald (knee) and Duane Brown (knee), all of whom missed the first two days of practice. Both Madden and Sweezy were DNPs on Thursday, but Sweezy is being given a better shot of suiting up.

Su'a-Filo is unlikely to be available for the Cowboys after missing practice all week, while Irving remains sidelined and has played in just two games all year. Zack Martin (knee) practiced in full on Thursday and avoided a final injury tag after sitting in Weeks 15 and 17. Sean Lee (hamstring) and Tyron Smith (neck) also practiced in full on Thursday and are good to go.

Chargers at Ravens (-3)

Brown had become a full-time player for the Chargers, playing more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each game from Weeks 10-16 before going out of the team's Week 17 win with an ankle injury that has ended his season. Mebane had been away from the team for much of December due to a family matter but did see action in Weeks 16-17. Ekeler was limited all week before drawing the questionable tag.

For the Ravens, Young was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday before drawing the injury tag, giving him a shot of playing. Lewis practiced in full all week before being tagged questionable, while Moore had been practicing all week but missed Friday's session.

Eagles at Bears (-6.5)

First things first: Nick Foles (ribs) is good to go after exiting his team's Week 17 win. Now the bad news: Peters is no lock to play after being limited all week with a quad issue, and Bennett has had to miss practice with a foot injury. The defense is also continuing to struggle with cornerback injuries with Jones out and Maddox limited by an oblique issue.

The Bears aren't ruling out having ballhawking safety Eddie Jackson in this game after the defender joined Nichols as limited participants in Friday's practice, but Lynch and Houston-Carson were unable to practice at all in the final session of the week. Kyle Long (ankle), Allen Robinson (ribs) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) all practiced in full Friday and are good to go.