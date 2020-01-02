Wild Card playoff odds, predictions: Titans upset Patriots, Saints roll against Vikings

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it. Postseason football is upon us and we have some incredible matchups in this wild-card round. We are down to 12 teams, but the field will be cut down to just eight after this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to shock the Texans in Houston, while Ryan Tannehill has his sights set on upsetting the New England Patriots in Foxborough. As for the NFC side of things, Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings is back and "refreshed" after a two-game absence, and he will lead his team into arguably the hardest place to play in the postseason: New Orleans. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles also face off in one of the most interesting matchups of the weekend. After bashing the NFC East all season, is it possible that the Eagles could register a playoff win?

The stakes are higher than ever this week, and we will quickly figure out who is for real and who is not. Let's jump on in to the first edition of my postseason picks.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Point spread: Texans -2.5

If you had to label a matchup this week as the game people are not very interested in, it would be this one. I'm actually very excited about Bills vs. Texans, however. Buffalo earned its second playoff berth in three seasons and won 10 games -- its most since 1999. Josh Allen also set career highs in passing yards, touchdown passes, completion percentage and passer rating. The Bills have won a couple of big games this season, and their defense is one of the best in the NFL.

As for the Texans, Deshaun Watson registered a career-high 33 touchdowns and is an up-and-coming star in this league. He has a couple of incredible wideouts in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, and running back Carlos Hyde recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season. I think this one is going to be a defensive matchup, and I think Allen and the Bills are still underrated. That's why I'm picking them to beat the Texans in Houston this weekend.

The pick: Bills 24-20 over Texans

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Point spread: Patriots -5

This truly will be one of the more interesting matchups this weekend. The Patriots went 4-4 in their final eight regular-season games, and have dropped two of the past three at home. They clearly don't look like the same Patriots team that won three Super Bowls in the past decade, but you can never count them out in the postseason. People tried that last season.

The Titans on the other hand are one of the hottest teams in the league. Tannehill finished the regular season with the best passer rating in the NFL, Derrick Henry led the league in rushing and A.J. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards and tied for first with eight touchdown catches. If that dynamic trio is playing at its best, the Titans are going to score more points than the Patriots. Titans coach and Patriot legend Mike Vrabel beat Bill Belichick by 24 points last season, and I think he beats the Patriots again this weekend. Throwing it all on the money line!

The pick: Titans 28-21 over Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream it on fuboTV for free)

Point spread: Saints -7.5

I'm a fan of Kirk Cousins, and I'm glad that he finally turned into a good quarterback for the Vikings, but let's be real, who is picking them to beat the Saints in New Orleans? Drew Brees has been on a tear since breaking the record for most career touchdown passes. Over the past four games, he has completed 75.4 percent of his passes for an average of 297 yards per contest and has thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He of course has an incredible weapon in Michael Thomas, who set the single-season reception record this year, but the real story is the emergence of running back Alvin Kamara.

After recording just one rushing touchdown in the first 15 weeks of the season, Kamara has scored four in just the last two weeks. The Saints are going to need their Pro Bowl running back to be at his best if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs, and it's a big deal that he registered nice performances to close out the regular season. I think the Saints have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year, and I'm going to take them to win by more than a touchdown on Sunday.

The pick: Saints 31-21 over Vikings

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC, stream it on fuboTV for free)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

I'll be honest with you, I have been going back and forth on this game. The Seahawks were able to take down the the Eagles 17-9 in Week 12 thanks to a big day from Rashaad Penny, but the Seahawks are now decimated at the running back position, and had to bring back 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch. "Beast Mode" was definitely the best option for the Seahawks on the open market, but I don't think he instantly makes them a Super Bowl contender.

Carson Wentz passed for a career-high 4,039 yards this season, which is actually the most yards in a single season in Eagles franchise history. Even though his wide receiving corps is decimated, Wentz has found a way to get the job done in big games. Still, I think the Seahawks are a better team, and I'm taking Russell Wilson to come through in a close game.

The pick: Seahawks 23-20 over Eagles