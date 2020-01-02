Wild Card Round NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

Backing home teams in the NFL Wild Card Round has been profitable, potentially because visitors are traveling on a short week. Since 2007, Saturday home teams are 14-9-1 against the spread (61 percent). This trend, however, went 0-2 last season, as Houston lost 21-7 to visiting Indianapolis while Dallas did not cover a 2.5-point spread in a 24-22 win over visiting Seattle. Will things revert to form this Saturday? And which teams should you back with your NFL picks?

The host Texans are laying 2.5 points to Buffalo in the latest NFL odds, while New England is favored by five over visiting Tennessee. Should you focus on Saturday's action or is there better value with the NFC games Sunday? Before you make any Wild Card NFL bets or predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

Hammer swept his best bets again last week, cashing with the Titans, Falcons and 49ers. That makes Hammer 14-4 on best bets the past six weeks and a dominant 41-24 dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets five times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three plays for the Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. We can tell you Hammer is backing the Texans (-2.5) versus Buffalo.

"Buffalo got some key guys hurt last week in a meaningless game," Hammer told SportsLine. "J.J. Watt is coming back for Houston and the Bills will struggle to score. Deshaun Watson will have a decent game, Carlos Hyde will do some damage on the ground and the Texans will win."

Goldberg also has locked in confident plays on Titans vs. Patriots and Seahawks vs. Eagles. In fact, Hammer says the Tennessee vs. New England line is way off. You can only see his three best bets at SportsLine.

What are Hammer's top NFL Wild Card expert picks? Which side of the Titans vs. Patriots showdown do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Wild Card weekend best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 14-4 in his last 18 best bets.