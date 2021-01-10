Wild Card Weekend 2021 continues on Sunday with three more games and dozens of NFL player props available to bet. With so much on the board, deciding which NFL prop lines to target can be an arduous task. The action begins at 1:05 p.m. ET with Ravens vs. Titans and the latest NFL prop odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the over-under for Derrick Henry rushing yards at 120.5. Henry rushed for 133 yards against Baltimore earlier this year and 195 yards against the Ravens in the Divisional Round last season, but can he keep producing huge numbers after touching the ball 397 times this year?

That game will be followed by Saints vs. Bears at 4:40 p.m. ET and Steelers vs. Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET to conclude the first weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. With props available on Allen Robinson, Alvin Kamara, Ben Roethlisberger and Jarvis Landry, just to name a few

Top NFL player prop bets for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend games

The model is projecting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to go well under 267.5 passing yards (-115), predicting that he falls more than 30 yards short on average. Since returning from injured reserve after breaking his ribs and puncturing his lung, Brees has thrown for 234 yards or fewer in two of three games. Even though he managed 280 yards against Chicago in Week 8, that game was extended by overtime and Brees threw for 52 yards in the extra period.

Brees averaged 245.2 yards per game this season and failed to clear 267.5 yards in six of his 12 starts. Meanwhile, the Bears haven't allowed a quarterback to throw for more than 267.5 yards in the last four games. With New Orleans favored by 10 points, game script won't work in Brees' favor either if the Saints jump out to an early lead as expected.

The model is also high on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to go over 65.5 rushing yards, giving him 82 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations. Despite missing four games this season with an MCL sprain, Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020.

He's rushed for over 65.5 yards in eight of his 12 starts, and one of the times he failed to reach that mark was in Week 4 when he injured his knee and he still had 43 yards on six carries in that game despite playing just 14 offensive snaps. Chubb had 108 yards against the Steelers last week and put together six 100-yard games in 2020.

