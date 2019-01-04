Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round
If you're looking for a huge payout during NFL Wild Card weekend, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine -- and it shows.
Over the past two weeks, Hammer is undefeated on his best bets at 5-0-1 against the spread. Last week, he cashed easily with the Bears (+4), Bills (-3.5) and Falcons (+1.5), and anyone who parlayed them was rewarded with a sweet 6-1 payout. This week, Hammer got down hard on three NFL picks and predictions. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at another 6-1 payout.
We can tell you Hammer is riding Dallas (-2) vs. Seattle in a matchup of 10-6 teams. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys 24-13 in Week 3 at Seattle, but Goldberg says the tables have turned.
"The Cowboys are 7-1 at home, while Seattle is 4-4 on the road, with those four wins all coming against weak teams," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The last time they played each other, Dallas didn't have wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys really got Dak Prescott ready last week, and he threw four touchdown passes on the road. Russell Wilson is going to be on his back quite a bit this week after he was sacked six times last week. This Dallas defense is exceptional."
The Cowboys have covered six of their last seven versus NFC foes.
Hammer also has identified an underdog in prime position to spring a playoff upset. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.
So what are the three NFL best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout on Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see which playoff underdog wins outright, and see which spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who's undefeated on his best bets the past two weeks.
