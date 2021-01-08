The 2020 NFL season has concluded and the 2021 NFL Playoffs will begin with Wild Card Weekend starting on Saturday. The playoff field has been expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams this season and that means two extra Wild Card games to extend what was already one of the best weekends of the season. And in addition to typical spread and total bets, William Hill Sportsbook is offering dozens of Wild Card Weekend NFL player props to bet on.

Saturday's back-to-back-to-back schedule includes Bils vs. Colts, Seahawks vs. Rams and Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team and stars like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor, Russell Wilson, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin and Terry McLaurin will attract a lot of interest on the NFL prop bet market. But which Wild Card Weekend prop bets are offering the best value for Saturday's action, and which NFL prop odds are way off? Before making any NFL prop bets for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend games, you need to see Saturday's NFL Wild Card Weekend prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Wild Card Weekend on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Wild Card Weekend beginning with three games on Saturday, the model has attacked the NFL player props from William Hill and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend games

The model is projecting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to go well under 294.5 passing yards (-115), predicting that he falls over 20 yards short on average. Brady threw for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception over his final three games of the regular season and had seven 300-yard passing games in his first year with the Buccaneers.

However, he failed to best 294.5 yards in half of his starts this season and he'll be going up against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL on Saturday night. Washington Football Team ranks second in the NFL in both passing yards allowed (3,068) and net passing yards per attempt (5.3). Only Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff threw for more than 294.5 yards against Washington this season and the game script isn't likely to lend itself well to Brady becoming the third with Tampa Bay favored by 8.5 points at William Hill.

The model is also high on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to go well over 60.5 receiving yards, giving him 71 yards on average in its 10,000 simulations. One of the NFL's most physically imposing wide receivers followed up a strong rookie season with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns to make his first ever Pro Bowl.

Metcalf finished second among NFL wide receivers in snap share (96.7 percent) and targeted air yards (1,783). His 31 targets more than 20 yards down the field were the third-most in the NFL and he had 10 games where he had at least 61 receiving yards this season.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Saturday's Wild Card games

In addition, the model is also high on a plus-money prop bet that you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Wild Card Weekend prop bets for Saturday.

Which Wild Card Weekend prop bet offers a huge return? And what other prop bets does the model love for Saturday's Wild Card games? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Wild Card Weekend prop bets for Saturday, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.