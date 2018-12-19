Will Aaron Rodgers play for Packers on Sunday? QB says yes, but shutting him down makes more sense

There is a serious conundrum unfolding in Green Bay. The Packers are eliminated from the playoffs and they have an injured Aaron Rodgers. So what do they do with him moving forward, over the final two weeks of the season?

If Rodgers gets his druthers, he'll play, and he said as much on Wednesday.

"Yes," Rodgers said when he was asked about whether he'd suit up Sunday against the Jets. "It's about leadership, how can I stand here and say these games don't matter ... that's not the way I lead. I'm super competitive."

That's a good school of thought to have. The other 52 guys on the roster don't want to see Rodgers deactivated because the season is over, with Green Bay giving up and packing it in, knowing the final two games of the season don't matter. Besides, you can't build up the kind of late-season play from your teammates you need in the heat of a playoff battle by sitting them during late-season games that "don't count."

Winning games now is nice -- building a rapport with young wide receivers and getting guys like Equanimous St.-Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling reps on the field with Rodgers is invaluable.

Having said all that, it's absolutely insane for the Packers to put Rodgers on the field and play him over the final two weeks. The Packers 2017 fell apart because Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on his throwing shoulder. He was supposed to come back this season and burn everything to the ground in a revenge tour ... and that didn't happen. Instead, Rodgers struggled, the Packers were terrible, the offense looked questionable and Mike McCarthy got fired.

Part of the problem was Rodgers dealing with a knee injury in Week 1 against Chicago. It looked like he might be done for the year in the first half; instead he returned to steal the Bears' soul (just temporarily it turned out) and push Green Bay to a surprising victory. But the injury has lingered, and in Week 15 he suffered a groin injury while losing to the Bears.

Now Green Bay is auditioning Joe Philbin for the full-time job and looking at other potential candidates, one of whom will be lucky enough to work with Rodgers. Assuming he's healthy -- what happens if, over the next two weeks, Rodgers goes out and tears his ACL? The outcome of these games do not matter one iota for the Packers, but losing Rodgers for several months would have a major impact on the quarterback's 2019 season.

Playing with a groin injury and a knee injury is exactly how you end up overcompensating and suffering a worse injury. Rodgers hasn't looked good for a large portion of the season and he didn't look good on Sunday. He missed some easy throws, including a freebie touchdown if he throws the ball correctly.

this is just strange to see. pic.twitter.com/U8Hazy4CbC — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 19, 2018

If Rodgers goes out on the field and plays poorly and suffers an injury, it could not only set back the coming season, it could alter the coaching search. If a candidate saw Rodgers suffer a torn ACL -- or whatever serious injury you want to put in here -- in late December of 2018, he might think twice about taking the gig.

After all, there will be high expectations for the next Packers coach, and it's a lot harder to meet those expectations when Rodgers isn't available to learn a (presumably) new offense and get on the same page with any free-agent additions. This is a critical offseason for the aging quarterback.

Rodgers' points are all very valid. He shouldn't just skip the games because they don't count. But he shouldn't play just to play. The bigger picture is more important in Green Bay than the last two weeks of a lost season.