Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, became an immediate impact player as a pro, ranking third in the entire league in pass rush win rate (26%, according to ESPN Analytics), behind only All-Pro players like Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

He also racked up 59 quarterback pressures, which were the third-most by a rookie in the last five seasons, trailing only Nick Bosa's 80 in 2019 and Parsons' 67 in 2021. Just like those two, Anderson took home 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Scary thing for the NFL's quarterbacks that are on the Texans' schedule is that he could take a massive leap in his second season thanks to Houston signing four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract with $48 million guaranteed in freeagency. Last season, Hunter's 16.5 sacks were the fifth-most in the entire NFL.

"He's unreal. He's been so supportive already," Anderson said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on June 28. "He is so smart. He knows a lot about the game, a lot about pass rush. Very talented man, but his character speaks a lot. He's always willing to help the young guys, help me. He's been teaching us so much stuff since he's been here. I'm excited to play alongside of him man. It's going to be a really great year."

Anderson's seven sacks as a rookie were a great start, but now teams will have to reckon with the soon-to-be 23-year-old, who is oozing with potential, and Hunter, a player whose five double-digit sack seasons are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league back in 2015. He trails only Garrett (six), future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald (six) and two-time First-Team All-Pro Chandler Jones (six) in that span. Good luck to opposing offenses.

"Teams are going to have to decide, that's [Hunter] a double-digit sack guy every year. Teams are going to be like 'shoot, we have to double this guy, but I don't know about this guy [Anderson].' It's going to be fun," Anderson said on "The Rich Eisen Show" of teaming with Hunter back on June 28. "I think we will be able to cause a lot of havoc and disrupt a lot of stuff. I am excited to go to war with him."