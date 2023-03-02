Georgia may be the national champions, but Alabama is still king of the hill as far as NFL Draft prospects are concerned. Former Crimson Tide standouts Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young are the top-ranked players in CBS Sports' list of this year's draft prospects.

Anderson, a talented pass rusher who helped Alabama win the 2020 national title, could become the first player selected in April's draft. The Chicago Bears, the current owners of the No. 1 overall pick, could use a talented pass rusher like Anderson, who racked up 34.5 sacks in three years at Alabama.

"Having the opportunity, it would be a blessing," Anderson said of being the No. 1 overall pick during an interview with CBS Sports HQ.

Anderson said that his final year at Alabama was "a good learning lesson" as far as dealing with expectations. As a sophomore, Anderson tallied 17.5 sacks 101 tackles and 31 tackles for loss. While still good, Anderson's numbers dipped this past season. He had 10 sacks, 51 tackles and 17 tackles for loss while playing in two fewer games.

"Just going into the league, I think that's the biggest thing is staying true to you," Anderson said. "All the expectations on you, don't worry about it. Stay true to yourself and who you are. The team drafted you because they know who you were; they're going to have confidence in you. Earn the respect of your teammates so they can have your back and they can give you confidence. That's how you approach that."

Anderson pushed back on the narrative that his play dipped in 2022 when compared to what he did the previous year.

"I don't think it's fair at all," he said. "If you understand and look at football, it's more than just what you see on the sheet. There's different ways to affect the quarterback. Getting him off his spot, getting him to throw interceptions and helping other people get sacks. Forcing and moving him around the pocket. Those are all the things as an elite rusher that you do; it's more than just getting sacks.

"They say once you get one sack, they come in bunches. That's one thing I try not to worry about. As long as I'm affecting the quarterback in some type of way ... I know that I'm doing my job."

Anderson explained the evolution he went through between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He said that the 2020 SEC title game win over Alabama (the third straight game that saw him record two sacks) and the 2021 season opener against Miami (he had nine tackles and a sack in Alabama's 44-13 win) were two big steps in his growth as a player.

Anderson, who shared that his day usually begins with a phone conversation with his mother, threw praise elsewhere when asked about his success at Tuscaloosa.

"We had other great players around me," he said. "The coaches did their best job to put all of us in situations to go out there and make plays, play as one one unit, and I think they did a really great job of doing that."

Anderson also heaped praise on Young, whose height (he is listed at 6 feet) has led to some questions regarding whether or not he will be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

"Bryce played in the best conference in college football, the SEC, where you have really huge D-tackles, pass rushers all over the field in every game we played in," Anderson said. "He took a lot of hits from big guys.

"Bryce is a special person, special player, great teammate. He has all the attributes to playing quarterback. ... If I was sitting in the position to draft Bryce Young, I'm taking him."