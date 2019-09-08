Will Antonio Brown play in Week 1? Here's why you won't see him on the field in his Patriots debut

FOXBOROUGH -- Only something like signing Antonio Brown could trump a banner ceremony.

And that's exactly where we're at as the New England Patriots are set to begin their 2019 season with a Sunday Night Football contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being just hours away from showing off their brand new Super Bowl banner (tying them with the Steelers for the most Super Bowls won by a single franchise), the presence of Brown's arrival is buzzing.

That debut, however, will have to wait.

Because rosters locked for Week 1 at 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, Brown, who came to terms with the Patriots shortly after, cannot suit up for New England against his former club on Sunday night. Technically, he's not even on the Patriots roster. The two sides have simply agreed to terms on a deal that will likely be finalized on Monday.

According to his very active Instagram, Brown has made his way to to New England, so he's in town. The only time we'll get to see him during the game, however, is if the folks over at NBC are able to snap him in a suite. That is, of course, if he even attends the game.

Brown found his way to Foxborough after a wild Saturday that involved him demanding his release from the Raiders following the team voiding his near $30 million in guarantees with a fine for conduct that was detrimental to the team. After all the dust settled with Brown's release from Oakland, he decided to flip the league on its head once again by joining New England.

"I'll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization," Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said on ESPN Saturday night, addressing Brown joining the team and abiding by the Patriot Way. "They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don't make any exceptions. I've discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity and he's looking forward to taking advantage of it."

The Patriots are certainly taking a risk by bringing in the likes of Brown, but there's no denying that his talent coupled with Tom Brady could produce some eye-popping numbers that has shades of 2007.

We'll just have to wait until Week 2 against Miami to see how it all begins shaking out.