Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a rookie season to remember in 2024. The Georgia product was the team leader in targets (112), receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,179) and proved to be quarterback Justin Herbert's go-to target down the stretch.

Heading into his second season, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on McConkey and the rest of the team's receiving corps after the opening day of training camp, stating that McConkey and Quentin Johnston are playing at an "elite level."

"We are really fired up with our receiver group. We think we are better," Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "Quentin, every part of his game is elite. Ladd, he's even better than he was last year. It's going to sound like hyperbole. It's not. He's uncoverable right now [one on one]. That's awesome."

The Chargers added to their receiver room this offseason by drafting two SEC products in Ole Miss' Tre Harris and Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Harris and Lambert-Smith could see a significant role in the Chargers offense as rookies -- similar to the role McConkey played last year -- due to the lack of experience in the room, especially after Mike Williams abruptly retired last week.

Only three wide receivers on the Chargers roster (McConkey, Johnston and Joshua Palmer) finished with at least 120 receiving yards last season. Los Angeles lost Palmer in free agency to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, while Johnston, the team's first-round pick in 2023, is coming off a solid season himself -- 55 catches, 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

"They're getting better and better every day," McConkey said about the Chargers' rookie wide receivers. "You come in during OTAs and you're running around with your head cut off and have no idea what's going on ... but now you can see them starting to play more fast and more free."