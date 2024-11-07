The 1972 Miami Dolphins went undefeated in the regular season and went on to win the Super Bowl. No team has done the same since, but one team has the chance to do it this year.

The 2007 New England Patriots also went undefeated in the regular season and advanced all the way to the Super Bowl, but the New York Giants ruined their chance at perfection.

The Dolphins needed to win 14 regular-season games and ended the year, including playoffs, going 17-0. As the NFL has added more weeks to the schedule over the years, it's only getting more difficult to achieve perfection.

The Patriots had 19 total games to reach a perfect season. The Patriots were the only team to finish a 16-game regular season with no losses and now the league is at a 17-game regular season, making it even harder for any team looking to make history.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team remaining that still has a chance at an undefeated season, as the only squad left with no checks in the loss column.

Kansas City is 8-0, but has looked far from perfect this season. Controversial calls, injuries and mediocre numbers from quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been intertwined in their story, that's also filled with convincing victories and incredible plays. Good teams find a way to win games no matter what, even when they are not playing at their very best.

Kansas City is currently in the middle of the pack in passing yards (1,942), passing touchdowns (11) and passer rating and have among the most interceptions thrown (9).

Dealing with injuries, the Chiefs have brought in other players, like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and continue to find ways to win.

Will the Chiefs go undefeated? That is the big question this season and while we don't have a crystal ball to predict the future, we can take an educated guess. Here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' remaining schedule and which games might end with a loss for the defending Super Bowl champs:

Week 10: Chiefs vs. Broncos

This is a divisional game and those are always interesting. Even if one team is clearly more dominant than the other, divisional games have a history of surprising us. The Broncos are currently 5-4, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Chiefs have the struggle of coming off a short week, but the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens and I predict this will be another blowout loss for Denver.

The Broncos defense is fourth in points-per-game allowed (17.9) and are 13th in passer rating allowed, but last week's 41-10 loss, allowing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to have a perfect passer rating, makes me question if this defense can be consistent against top quarterbacks.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 11: Chiefs at Bills

This just might be a playoff preview, perhaps even an AFC Championship preview. The Bills are currently 7-2 and one of the best teams in the conference. The Bills have the Chiefs' number lately when it comes to the regular season, defeating them in the last three such matchups.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen has become must-see TV and I don't see this one being any different. This will be a high-scoring game and could easily go into overtime.

I think the Bills will win this one and ruin the Chiefs' chances at a perfect season, but I think the two will meet again in the playoffs and it will be Kansas City that gets the victory when it really counts.

Prediction: Chiefs lose

Week 12: Chiefs at Panthers

The Chiefs should beat the Panthers easily. The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league at 2-7. Carolina has a laundry list of problems to address and is a mismatch in every way against a team that is so used to winning.

Carolina is among the worst in the league in passing yards, passing yards per attempt and leads the league in interceptions thrown.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 13: Chiefs vs. Raiders

This is a divisional game and as I stated above, those are always intriguing to me. However, in this case, the Raiders are a bit of a mess. They fired multiple offensive coaches and are attempting to rebuild their coaching staff halfway through the season. They are currently 2-7, can't commit to a starting quarterback and have one of the worst run games in the league.

I think the Chiefs defense will be too much for the Raiders shaky offense to handle and they will crumble under such pressure.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 14: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Here's another divisional game, but one that could be slightly more challenging for Kansas City. The Chargers are 5-3 through Week 9, landing in the middle of the pack in many statistical categories like passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns scored.

The Chargers are known to lose close games and the Chiefs are known to win close games and we saw just that the first time they met this season. In their first matchup of the year, the Chiefs won 17-10 over the Chargers. I think this one will be decided by a touchdown or less.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 15: Chiefs at Browns

The Browns are currently 2-7 and at the bottom of their division. Cleveland did manage to defeat the Ravens, but can the Browns pull off another stunner against the reigning Super Bowl champs? All signs point to no.

While the Browns defense is getting to the quarterback, the unit has compiled a league-worst one interception through nine weeks.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 16: Chiefs vs. Texans

The Texans could give the Chiefs a run for their money. I can see the Texans defeating the Chiefs in the regular season, but the two meeting again and K.C. getting the last laugh in the playoffs. Houston currently sits at 6-3 and has a strong QB in C.J. Stroud leading the way. The Texans defense is strong and puts a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Houston struggled against the Jets, but I think that loss is something it will be able to learn from. One of the Texans' biggest concerns is the lack of weapons for Stroud, with Stefon Diggs out for the season. This one could be close if the Texans can adjust, but I still see the Chiefs getting the victory and Mahomes outplaying Stroud.

Prediction: Chiefs win

Week 17: Chiefs at Steelers

The Steelers are 6-2 and have two seemingly capable quarterbacks on their roster. They are going with Russell Wilson going forward, after Justin Fields performed well in the first few games. While Wilson may have looked washed in Denver, he has a whole new look in Pittsburgh.

Their last three wins were against the New York Jets, New York Giants and Raiders, so they haven't had that big challenge yet. I am curious to see how they can perform against other conference leaders and if they are able to maintain this winning streak. Mahomes has a 2-0 record against the Steelers in his career, but could this be his first loss to Pittsburgh?

The Steelers' strengths include not giving away the ball, with just one interception thrown so far this season.

I think the Chiefs will drop two regular-season games this season and this is one of my top picks for the second one.

Prediction: Chiefs lose

Week 18: Chiefs at Broncos

The Chiefs end their regular season with a matchup against the Broncos. By Week 18, there's a good chance the seeding for the AFC, or at least for K.C. is already set, so the Chiefs may choose to sit some of their starters. Sitting players like Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce would give Denver a better chance, but I think either way Kansas City comes out of this one with a win.

Denver's defense is among the league leaders for sacks (31), but the Chiefs are doing a good job protecting Mahomes, as one of the team's with the least number of sacks taken.

Prediction: Chiefs win