Will Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL? Ranking the 10 best landing spots for the free-agent quarterback

If you've been following football for the past two years, you may have noticed that free agency hasn't gone too well for Colin Kaepernick.

After parting ways with the 49ers in March 2017, Kaepernick went unsigned during free agency in both 2017 and 2018. The fact that no one really showed any interest in him over a period of two seasons is a big reason why his collusion case started. Kaepernick hired a lawyer because he strongly believed that he was being blackballed by NFL teams for his decision to protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

If Kaepernick is ever going to play football again, it's likely going to have to happen this year, which means the next few weeks could be big for the 31-year-old quarterback. Although there really hasn't been any speculation about Kaepernick signing with anyone, his lawyer, Mark Geragos definitely thinks that it's going to happen.

In the days after Kaepernick settled his collusion case with the NFL in February, Geragos predicted that his client would soon be back in the league.

"I think you're going to see within the next two weeks that somebody is going to step up, somebody is going to do the right thing," Geragos said during a CNN interview.

Well, we can't let Geragos be the only who's making predictions around here, so we've decided to rank the top-10 landing spots for Kaepernick.

The ranking below is based on how well Kaepernick would potentially fit into a team's offense. Of course, just because Kaepernick would be a good fit for a team doesn't mean that team will actually sign him, which is why we're doing things slightly different here. After ranking each team, there's also a "chances rank," which signifies the chances that the team will actually sign him. For instance, the Redskins rank high on this list for need and fit, but their "chances rank" is dead last out of the 10 teams because they're owned by a guy who doesn't seem to be a big fan of Kaepernick. The Redskins "chances ranking" of 10 means they'd be the 10th most likely team out of the 10 listed to sign Kaepernick.

With that in mind, let's rank these landing spots.

Top-10 potential landing spots for Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, seems convinced that the Patriots are an option, so I'm listing the Patriots as an option. Shortly after Kaepernick settled his collusion case with the NFL, Geragos predicted that Kaepernick would soon be signing an NFL contract and that the Patriots could potentially be the team to sign him.

"I will tell you that besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft makes a move," Geragos said.

Look, I know the Patriots don't need a quarterback, BUT, Tom Brady is 41 years old, and let's be honest, if any team in the NFL could use some positive PR right now, it's New England.

Chances rank: 5

If this list had come out a week ago, the Jags probably would have ranked in one of the top three spots on this list, but now that they're expected to sign Nick Foles, we've got them ranked ninth. The one thing about Foles is that he's likely going to cost a lot of money, which isn't good news for a team that doesn't have a lot of cap money to spend. Kaepernick hasn't played in two years, which means he would likely come way cheaper than Foles without being a huge step back in terms of talent. The Jags could always change their mind about Foles and go with Kaepernick, but the odds of that happening are about zero percent as long as Tom Coughlin is in charge.

Chances rank: 8

These two teams are ranked together for one reason: Their starting quarterbacks can't seem to stay healthy. If Aaron Rodgers goes down with an injury in 2019, does anyone in Green Bay actually trust Deshone Kizer to lead the Packers to the playoffs? If Carson Wentz gets injured, which seems to always happen, does anyone trust Nate Sudfeld to run the Eagles' offense? The answer to both of those questions is no. If Kaepernick's willing to be a backup, going to Philadelphia or Green Bay would make a lot of sense.

Eagles chances rank: 6

Packers chances rank: 7

I know what you're thinking and no, I didn't forget that the Broncos just added Joe Flacco. The reason Kaepernick would make sense in Denver is because new Broncos' coach Vic Fangio is well aware of how good of a quarterback he can be when he's at the top of his game. As the defensive coordinator for the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, Fangio had a front row seat when Kaepernick led the team to one Super Bowl and two NFC title games over a two-year period. Fangio also had to coach against Kaepernick every day in practice, so if anyone in the NFL knows what Kaepernick's capable of, it's Fangio. Let's also not forget that John Elway actually tried to trade for Kaepernick in April 2016. Oh, and Flacco hasn't exactly been healthy -- or good -- over the past few years, so the Broncos better have a good Plan B option at quarterback. The one thing holding up this potential signing is probably the fact that Elway lost all interest in Kaepernick after the quarterback started protesting.

Chances rank: 9

The Seahawks were the only team that actually invited Kaepernick in for a workout over the past two years, which means there's some definite interest, and that interest makes sense because the Seahawks have basically spent Russell Wilson's entire career looking for someone who can serve as an adequate backup. The one small problem with a quarterback like Wilson is that it's hard to find anyone with a similar skill set so that you don't have to change the offense very much in the event of an injury to your starter, and that's where Kaepernick comes in. The Seahawks clearly view him as the ideal backup to Wilson, otherwise they wouldn't have bothered to call him. The other thing that helps Kaepernick is that fact that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are both highly familiar with Kaepernick and that's because Seattle has faced him a total of eight times during his career.

Chances rank: 3

4. Panthers

Geragos seems convinced that the Panthers are going to sign Kaepernick and there are two main reasons for that: They signed Eric Reid and they have a banged up quarterback in Cam Newton. Newton's shoulder required surgery in January, which would make you think that Kaepernick would be an ideal option for Carolina. However, Ron Rivera did say at the NFL combine that his team won't be adding a quarterback in free agency.

"I think right now we're very pleased with where we are in terms of our quarterback position," Rivera said. "Very satisfied in what we got at the end of the year from both Taylor [Heinicke] and Kyle [Allen]; I think both of those guys showed that ability. If we did do anything, it's probably going to be in the draft.

Despite those words from Rivera, I'm still putting the Panthers on this list because Newton's health is still up in the air. There were times last season where the Panthers quarterback literally couldn't throw a football 30 yards due to his shoulder injury and if Newton is still having trouble throwing the ball when offseason workouts begin, the Panthers are going to have to think seriously about adding a starting-caliber quarterback.

Chances rank: 4

Due to his style of play, Lamar Jackson takes way more hits than almost any other quarterback in the NFL. Despite playing in far fewer games, Jackson still led all quarterbacks with 147 rushing attempts in 2018 (To put that in perspective, the next closest quarterback was Cam Newton, who was credited with 101 attempts). When you run the ball a lot as a quarterback, there's a higher chance of injury, something the Ravens witnessed first-hand with Jackson, who briefly went into concussion protocol and suffered an ankle injury during just seven starts last season. The Ravens need a solid backup option and Kaepernick would likely fit in perfectly, especially because new Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was also Kaepernick's offensive coordinator in San Francisco for three years (2011-14). The Ravens actually were one of just two teams to formally reach out to Kaepernick over the past two years, and although things didn't go so well the first time around, getting together for a second meeting would make a lot of sense.

Chances rank: 2

2. Redskins

Replacing an injured Alex Smith with Kaepernick? If that situation sounds familiar, it's because that's exactly what the San Francisco 49ers did in 2012, and things seemed to work out pretty well for them. After taking over for Smith midway through the season, Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Kaepernick might not be as good as he was back then, but he has a similar enough skill set to Smith that the Redskins wouldn't have to radically change their offense. Also, even though Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL for two years, he's still arguably a giant step up from Colt McCoy. The interesting about this situation is that Jay Gruden said back in December that he would've considered signing Kaepernick in 2018 if all his quarterback injuries had happened prior to the Redskins opener.

"It really is about evaluating the skillset. If it was week 1, there would be a better possibility," Gruden said of potentially adding Kaepernick.

It's not before Week 1, Jay.

If anyone besides Daniel Snyder owned this team, the Redskins would probably give serious thought to this signing, but Snyder owns the team, which means there's only a minuscule chance it will happen even though it would make plenty of sense for both sides.

Chances rank: 10

The Dolphins are reportedly going to be parting ways with Ryan Tannehill at some point over the next few weeks, which means they're definitely going to be in the market for a quarterback, which is why Kaepernick makes sense in Miami. Think about it, if you're the Dolphins, your best free agent options right now are basically Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater, Josh McCown and Ryan Fitzpatrick. With options like that, it would almost make more sense to just keep Tannehill for one more season and go into full tank mode. Of course, that's not the plan in Miami. At least, I don't think it is. With a new coach (Brian Flores) and a new offensive coordinator (Chad O'Shea), the Dolphins are starting from scratch this season, which is why it would be a perfect place for Kaepernick to get a fresh start. The Dolphins could still draft a quarterback and just simply have him sit behind Kaepernick for a year.

Another reason Kaepernick would be a good fit in Miami is because the Dolphins have an owner in Stephen Ross who would potentially be open to signing Kaepernick. Ross started an initiative in 2015 to help improve racial equality in sports, which is a message Kaepernick would likely be happy to help spread.

Chances rank: 1