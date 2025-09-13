The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill remain attached for the foreseeable future despite apparent discontent from Hill dating back to the end of last season. The Dolphins have not received any calls from other teams about a potential trade, and they have "no plans" to move the star wideout, according to ESPN. Hill has been at the center of trade speculation since the end of the 2024 campaign, and the subject bubbled back to the surface this week after Miami's Week 1 loss.

While the Dolphins are reportedly content with keeping Hill in town at the moment, there is no telling how their plans may evolve in the coming months. They suffered the worst Week 1 defeat in the NFL with a stunning 33-8 blowout to the the Indianapolis Colts, and if the rest of the season follows suit, they could have significant decisions to make ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

Hill led the Dolphins last week with four catches for 40 yards, but his production remains down from the All-Pro numbers he logged in his first two years in Miami. Last season marked his first year under 1,000 yards since 2019 when he missed four games as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also posted just six touchdowns in 2024, tying a career low that dates back to his rookie year.

The decline, thought at least somewhat tied to the Dolphins' quarterback struggles last season, is part of the reason why Hill may not possess immense value as a trade piece. He is also under NFL investigation after his estranged wife accused him of domestic violence.

Hill was not selected as a team captain this season by his teammates after he seemingly lost goodwill in the locker room with his tumultuous conclusion to 2024. Hill appeared to take himself out of the season finale and indicated after the game that he would seek opportunities to play elsewhere when he said, "I'm out."

"It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what's best for my career," Hill said after the Week 18 loss, which held him out of the playoffs for the first time in his career. "I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said at the beginning of training camp that Hill was working to rebuild his relationship with his Miami teammates but that it would take time and effort to regain trust after his damaging postgame comments.

"I'm not the only one that heard that," Tagovailoa said. "You guys aren't the only people that heard that. A lot of people that follow football, that follow the Miami Dolphins, that follow Tyreek and are fans of his, everyone has seen that. When you say something like that, you don't just come back from that with, 'Hey, my bad.' You've got to work that relationship up."