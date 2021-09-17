The Miami Dolphins will once again be without wide receiver Will Fuller in Week 2. Fuller, who sat out the team's Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots due to a suspension, will not play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills due to an unspecified personal issue.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters Friday that Fuller would not be practicing that day and would not play Sunday. He also declined to specify if or when he expects Fuller to return to the team.

"One day at a time. He has my support," Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day. It's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."

Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans. He worked as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside DeAndre Hopkins during that time, catching 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns across 53 games.

He was part of an influx of offensive skill position talent in Miami this offseason, as the Dolphins also drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Hunter Long to add to the stable of pass-catchers they already had on hand to help Tua Tagovailoa take the next step in his development. Fuller was widely expected to play a significant role as one of the team's primary deep threats, so his absence will presumably lead to increased snaps for Waddle and DeVante Parker, as well Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, and Preston Williams.

