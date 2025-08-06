Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is expected to miss at least three weeks while recovering from a hand injury, NFL Network reports. Howard reportedly fractured a "small bone" in his hand during Pittsburgh's training camp practice session Tuesday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he believed the injury occurred during a center-quarterback exchange.

While the provided timeline would have Howard ready to return around the start of the regular season, it seems as if the first-year signal caller will miss valuable preseason time. Pittsburgh opens its preseason slate Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howard would have likely been in line for significant action.

Prior to the injury, Howard was battling for a spot on the depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in June after a lengthy free agency saga, and veteran backup Mason Rudolph. Howard was listed third on the team's initial depth chart behind Rodgers and Rudolph but ahead of Skylar Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick who spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, making three starts.

The Steelers selected Howard with the 185th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A former All-Big 12 selection at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State for his final season and led the Buckeyes to a win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship. He was named the game's offensive MVP after tallying 288 total yards and two touchdowns.

Howard had a career year in his lone season with the Buckeyes, as he completed 73% of his passes -- a single-season Ohio State record -- for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also rushed for seven touchdowns while producing a 14-2 record as a starter.