Will Julio Jones skip Falcons' opener? Receiver gives vague answer when asked if he'll play in Week 1

The Raiders aren't the only team in the NFL dealing with wide receiver drama, it appears the Atlanta Falcons are also now dealing with some of their own and it involves wide receiver Julio Jones.

No, Jones hasn't threatened to punch his general manager or threatened to retire over his helmet, but it's starting to sound like the Falcons star receiver is mulling over the possibility of sitting out Atlanta's opener on Sunday if he doesn't get a new contract.

According to NFL.com, things got a little weird at practice on Thursday for Jones. For one, the receiver was acting 'different' at practice, which included him apparently deciding that he didn't really want to go through drills.

The next bad sign for the Falcons came during his press conference when Jones was asked if he was going to play on Sunday against the Vikings.

"I don't know," Jones said, via the team's official Twitter account.

If you're the Falcons, that's not exactly what you want to hear when your team is less than 72 hours away from playing its opener. Although Jones said he didn't know if he would be playing, he did promise to stay ready.

"What I'm trying to do right now is be ready," Jones said. "It's no 'If I'm going to play or not going to play,' I'm trying to be out there. Regardless, coming back from injury and things like that. The ultimate thing is being ready when my number is called."

Based on his actions on Thursday, it doesn't seem like Jones is very happy with the Falcons and that's likely directly related to the fact that the team hasn't given him a contract extension that they've promised him all offseason.

In early August, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said a new deal was around the corner.

"We continue to have our negotiations. I'm confident, I don't have an exact timeline, but I'm not concerned about it, he's not concerned about it," Dimitroff said on Aug. 9. "It's just a matter of where it's all going to land. As you know, you get a little creative and see how it is. I think it's around the corner."

Dimitroff must have been talking about a big corner because it's now been more than three weeks and there's still no deal, which has obviously led to some serious frustration for Jones.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was also asked about a potential new deal this week and he told The Athletic that it's getting "very, very close."

"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Blank said. "I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week."

Of course, that answer came on Tuesday, and again, there's still no deal.

As for Jones, he seemed to realize the enormity of his comments about possibly skipping the Falcons' opener, because he did slightly change his tune by the end of his press conference. Before he left the podium Thursday, he was asked if there was any "chance you won't play?"

"No. As far as me, what I'm doing is getting me ready to go," Jones said.

Although that might sound reassuring to Falcons fans, he then got a little vague at the end of his answer.

"Whatever [Dan Quinn] make or whoever -- the organization and myself -- make the decision when it's time, we make that decision," Jones said. "It's no like, 'If he'll play, if he's not going to play.' We're doing everything we planned."

To recap, Jones isn't sure he's going to play but he might play. If the Falcons get a contract done in the next 48 hours, no one will remember this ever happened, but if a deal doesn't get done, there could be some serious drama on Sunday.

As things currently stand, Jones still has two years left on an extension he signed in August 2015. Under the terms of that contract, Jones is scheduled to make $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020, which makes him one of the most underpaid receivers in the NFNL.