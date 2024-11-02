The Tennessee Titans will likely be without their starting quarterback for at least another week.

According to NFL Media, Will Levis is expected to miss the team's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, and Mason Rudolph will again start in his stead. Levis has missed each of Tennessee's last two games with a shoulder injury. The shoulder is progressing, per Ian Rapoport, but he is not quite ready to go just yet.

Levis has struggled badly when he's made it into the field this season. He's completed 66.4% of his passes, but at an average of only 5.6 yards per attempt. He has thrown 5 touchdowns against 7 interceptions, including multiple pick-sixes. Rudolph has started twice and played in a third game, completing 58.9% of his passes, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt and tossing 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Patriots haven't been quite as good against the pass this season than in previous years, and have allowed 10 scores while intercepting three opponent passes. They've badly struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, doing so on just 29.3% of pass attempts, via Tru Media, and they've given up an unusual number of explosive plays.

Tennessee, though, has been extremely ineffective in the pass game no matter which QB has been under center, and that should probably be expected to continue against the Pats.