On the second drive of the Tennessee Titans' Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Will Levis appeared to suffer a right shoulder injury while attempting to dive for a first down. Mason Rudolph replaced him under center, and finished out the eventual 31-12 victory.

While Levis is still undergoing testing, he is reportedly expected to be fine when the Titans return from their Week 5 bye, per NFL Media. Titans coach Brian Callahan says there's no quarterback controversy when Levis is healthy, because he is their starter.

In his first action of the year, Rudolph completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards. He attempted just three passes in the second half. The Titans relied on their one-two punch of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears offensively, but Rudolph took care of the football -- something Levis has struggled to do.

The second-year signal-caller out of Kentucky has turned the ball over a whopping nine times in 13 quarters, which leads the league. He has completed 68.4% of his passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions, but this is his first full season as a starter, and he's operating in a new system with a new head coach.

The 2024 season for the Titans is about discovering if Levis is their long-term answer. While some fans already feel like that question has been answered, it's clear coach Callahan does not.

"I appreciate Mason's professionalism, and I appreciate how prepared he was, and ready to go into the game," Callahan said, via the Titans' official website. "But Will is our starting quarterback. I said it last night, and I'll reiterate it again: When (Will) is healthy, he is starting. And, hopefully he's healthy for Indy and we're ready to roll, and he's the starting quarterback."